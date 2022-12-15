For those who haven’t been able to check out the inaugural Illuminate Isanti display in Bluebird Park, the event will be open each night through Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets can be purchased online at the city of Isanti’s website or at the gate via credit card only. And for those still on the fence about going, check out these “sneak peaks” from the opening night.
Illuminate Isanti shines on through Sunday
- Staff Report
- Updated
