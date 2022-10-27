137 artists from all over the 5 county region have entered the 2022 IMAGE Art Show with a variety of mediums, including but not limited to; watercolor, acrylic and oil painting, drawing, sculpture, pottery, fiber arts, photography and mixed media.
This is the 35th year of IMAGE, an annual judged art show for visual artists residing in
Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine Counties (Region 7E). Sponsored by the East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC), IMAGE is a celebration of artists living and creating in Region 7E.
The show will be open to the public Friday, November 4th from 5pm to 8pm and Saturday, November 5th 10am to 4pm at The Grand Event Center at 2025 Rowland Rd in Mora, MN. An online gallery of the show will also be available to be viewed at www.ECRAC.org.
Pre-registered artists will be eligible for this year’s IMAGE awards: Judge’s Choice ($600); and in each category: an
Excellence Award ($300 each); Merit Awards ($200 each). In addition, artwork entered will be eligible for People’s Choice ($400) and Purchase Awards (ECRAC purchases artwork from the show every year to add to their permanent collection). These awards (with the exception of People’s Choice) will be presented at 6pm opening night of the show. The People’s Choice Award will be distributed after People’s Choice voting ends. Everyone viewing the show (in person or online) is allowed one vote for their favorite piece of artwork.
For more information on the show email: image@ecrac.org
