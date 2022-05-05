Importance of public works to be on display at Touch a Truck

Fans of big rigs and big diggers will be able to check out these vehicles and meet the people who operate them at Touch a Truck, an event being held in recognition of National Public Works Week.
The event will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on May 19, at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department and is hosted by Isanti County and several local partnering agencies.
“This will be the first year, that I am aware of, for an Isanti County Touch-a-Truck event,” Isanti County Engineer Justin Bergerson said. “If all goes well, we are planning to make this an annual event for public engagement.”
The idea for having Touch a Truck was hatched by the Isanti County Highway Department, Bergerson said. “I started as the county engineer in March of 2022. In my first few weeks, I was trying to find a way to highlight the importance of public works and to celebrate the men and women in the industry.
“Many other cities and counties host these kinds of events, so why not ours?” Bergerson continued. Bergeson and Assistant County Engineer Joe Meemken reached out to other area agencies to “gauge the interest level. Everyone we talked to was very supportive on the idea and it became a group effort in the planning. The sheriff’s department was kind enough to host it at their office and so we dove head first on making this event come alive.”
The American Public Works Association defines public workers as “superheroes (who) help keep communities strong by providing an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste, and right-of-way management.”
This means, Bergerson said, that public works “includes the staff who provide clean drinking water to our faucets; treatment of the wastewater in our sewers; maintain the drainage in streets and ditches; repair the potholes in our streets; plow the snow on the roads to ensure that the traveling public is able to get to their destination safely (when our Minnesota winters strike with a vengeance); maintain parks and grounds, inspect and maintain bridges; emergency management; and many other duties.
“There is a multitude of hats that a public works worker may wear throughout the year. Places of employment range from the smallest of townships to the biggest cities.”
Bergerson added that more than 60 workers in Isanti County — both men and women — are considered part of public works. “Countless others, including law enforcement and emergency response teams, all play a vital role in the safety of our roadways and infrastructure,” Bergerson added. “The Isanti County Highway Department alone maintains 359 miles of roads, 36 bridges and miles of drainage ditches.”
Although the city of Cambridge is participating in the event, due to logistics and limited space, other cities in the county were not approached to take part. That’s not off the table for the future, though.
“Possibly next year,” Bergerson said, adding that many agencies have volunteered to be a part of the event, including the Cambridge Fire Department; Minnesota Department of Transportation; Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Local 49 International Union of Operating Engineers, the union of the Isanti County Highway Maintenance staff; Isanti County Sheriff’s Department; Isanti County Highway Department; City of Cambridge Public Works; DW Companies; and Isanti County.
A few of the different vehicles that will be on hand for examination by the public include fire-fighting aerial and pumper trucks; a MnDot plow truck; and a city street sweeper. Staff will be on hand to meet and greet the public, and answer any questions relative to their jobs and the equipment on display.
“A crowd favorite is the 49er interactive excavator simulator,” Bergerson said, noting that the simulator will be in the sheriff’s garage 12-foot-by-12 foot area. The Isanti County sheriff’s office is located at 2440 Main Street S in Cambridge.
“This is a family-friendly event where kids are able to get up close and personal with the big trucks and equipment,” Bergerson said. “Come learn about a rewarding career in public works.”
