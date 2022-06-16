Improved mental health crisis support phone number coming

Whether talking about officer-involved shootings, gun control, bullying in schools, the COVID-19 pandemic, or a myriad of other topics, mental health issues have been on the tips of many people’s tongues. While there has been a “National Suicide Prevention” hotline for some time now, the 1-800 number isn’t as easy to remember than something along the lines of 911 emergency. Beginning on July 16, however, that will all change with the introduction of a more direct number — 988.
“988 is not new, it is just an easier way to contact the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline,” said Michael Mihelich, 911 manager of the Metropolitan Emergency Services Board.
Mihelich said the creation of 988 is a national effort, which will satisfy “Travis’ Law.” That law requires 911 call centers, also known as Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPs, to include a referral to mental health crisis teams where available.
Mihelich said that although 911 and 988 operate under the same principal — and are interconnected — there are some significant differences between the two.
“Unlike 911, 988 is meant to be confidential and can be anonymous,” he said. “Location information is not automatically shared with 988. The caller chooses to share their location with the lifeline center. The call specialists are trained to use the least invasive intervention when possible and provide referrals to local community and support services that the caller can access on their own terms.”
At the same time, the Lifeline Center can schedule a follow-up call, typically 24 to 72 hours after initial contact. That too would be dependent upon the caller agreeing. They do not respond in person.
“It is really meant to be an easy and confidential lifeline for people in crisis to reach out and get support through phone, chat, or text to find suicide and mental health crisis support and services in their local community,” he said.
The call will be automatically routed to a local crisis center based on the area code of the calling number. If that area code is different than the person’s physical location at that time, the answering crisis center will try to handle the call. If more localized help is needed, the call can be transferred. Even in those instances, the call will be transferred through administrative lines and not 911 to continue to protect anonymity.
In Minnesota, there will be four Local Lifeline Centers: in Grand Rapids; which will serve Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec, and Pine Counties; at Greater Twin Cities United Way in Minneapolis; Carver County Health and Human Services; and FirstLink in Fargo.
OPTIONS FOR MORE EXTREME SITUATIONS
Mihelich said half of the recent calls to the 800 number have simply involved listening and support, with an average talk time of 18 minutes. Cases where more direct involvement is necessary have also occurred. Mihelich said 32 counties will have independent crisis teams that will have dedicated lines. These teams can do further assessments via phone, telehealth, or in person.
In the event the trained call center specialists determine the caller — or a third-party caller concerned about someone else — is in more imminent danger to themselves or others, the call can be directed to a 911 operator. Lifeline Centers use the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale to assess the caller’s risk of suicide.
“Every Lifeline Center is required to have a policy in place to initiate any measures necessary to secure the safety of callers determined to be attempting suicide or at imminent risk of suicide,” he said.
“If the caller identifies a specific method of suicide and/or a specific time and/or a specific place to attempt suicide, the call specialist will then involve a PSAP for an emergency response.”
One concern brought up by this interaction is 911 call centers becoming overwhelmed with additional mental health and suicide crisis calls. However, Mihelich said that between Feb. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, 97.5% of calls were resolved by the 800 Lifeline Center without further intervention.
“Of over 12,000 calls, only 1.7% were handed off to 911 PSAPs for emergency response,” he said. “Although we expect the overall number of calls to increase to 988 because of the national roll-out and increased advertisement, the calls that require additional intervention should remain to be a small percentage of the overall call volume.”
