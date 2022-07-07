Infant dies as a result of injuries sustained in head-on collision

One of the children involved in a head-on collision last week in rural Isanti County has died. Six-week-old Hudson Allen, son of Ben and Melanie Allen of North Branch, was one of three children involved in the accident on Thursday, June 30. According to his mother’s Facebook page, Hudson died on Sunday, July 3.
A GoFundMe account has been established for the Allen family. As this issue went to press, the account had accrued close to $10,000 in donations.
Nine other people were injured in the crash. that took place on Minnesota Highway 95. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Dodge Caravan, driven by 19-year-old Analia Hanson of Mora, and a Mazda CX-5, driven by Melanie Leanne Allen, 28, of North Branch were headed east/southeast on Highway 95 toward North Branch. Allen attempted to make a left turn onto 310th Avenue NE. Hanson didn’t take the bypass lane on the right and hit Allen’s vehicle from the rear.
As Hanson’s Grand Caravan struck Allen’s Mazda, the impact caused the Mazda to spin into the west/northwest lanes of traffic. The Mazda was then hit by a westbound Toyota Camry, driven by Billy Ray Bryant, 71, of Harts, W.V. The Dodge Grand Caravan continued east and ended up in the ditch on the south side of Highway 95.
The Toyota came to rest in the westbound lanes, facing east.
Allen was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children were inside the car during the crash. Two-year-old Brook Taylor Allen was taken to Regions for non-life-threatening injuries and Hudson Sawyer Allen was transported to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for what DPS called life-threatening injuries. According to the GoFundMe page established for the Allen’s, Hudson did not survive his injuries.
Bryant and his two passengers inside the Toyota Camry, 71-year-old Cheryl Diana Bryant and 4-year-old Lola Ruth Bryant, were all taken to Cambridge Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hanson was also taken to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her five passengers — 15-year-old Owen Beck, 17-year-old Kayla Cook, 19-year-old Hailey Diaz, 15-year-old Austin Hayes, and 17-year-old Alexander Tribbett, all of Cambridge — received non-life-threatening injuries and were not taken to a hospital after the crash.
Law enforcement detoured traffic away from the scene between Abby Road NE & Julliard Street NE.
The DPS reported that all parties involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.
The North Branch Police and Fire Departments, Isanti County Sheriff, Chisago County Sheriff, Cambridge, PD LREMS, Allina and LIFELINK all assisted at the scene.
