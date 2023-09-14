Allina Health clinics now have the new influenza vaccine available. Everyone is urged to get an influenza vaccine. Allina Health patients need to schedule an appointment at their clinic to get the influenza vaccine. If they already have an appointment for another reason, they will be offered the vaccine at that time.
“Getting an influenza vaccination is especially important as we’re also seeing a rise of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Frank Rhame, MD, Allina Health infectious disease specialist. “Co-infection with COVID-19 and influenza can produce more serious complications for patients.”
The latest COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available in early October 2023, protecting against the newest COVID-19 strain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual influenza vaccination for everyone six months and older. Vaccines available from Allina Health are quadrivalent, meaning they are expected to be effective against the four most likely strains of influenza this season. Injectable vaccine is available now, along with the influenza nasal spray vaccine for ages two through 49.
