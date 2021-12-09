Isanti County residents will continue to have an option for properly disposing of household hazardous waste, thanks to an extension of an agreement between Isanti and Chisago Counties.
The Isanti County Board approved renewing an agreement with Chisago County for household hazardous waste collection at its meeting Dec. 1. The agreement is good through Dec. 31, 2026.
The agreement allows Isanti County residents to use Chisago County’s household hazardous waste facility once per year with a voucher from Isanti County Zoning Office. Isanti County pays Chisago County a $60 fee per household, plus any special handling costs that may be associated with certain wastes.
A list of items that are accepted at the facility can be found on the Chisago County website. There is a link on Isanti County’s website at https://www.co.isanti.mn.us/666/County-Household-Hazardous-Waste-Program.
In order to use the program, residents of Isanti County need to fill out the Household Hazardous Waste Voucher, which can also be found on the county website listed above. The form asks for a resident’s name, address, and the month they plan to visit the facility, as well as a list of the acceptable items of which they plan to dispose.
The voucher can be brought to the Isanti County Zoning Office, scanned to the office, or emailed to erica.wilson@co.isanti.mn.us for authorization before using the facility.
Hazardous waste generated by a business will not be accepted.
The Chisago County Household Hazardous Waste facility is located at 39649 Grand Avenue, North Branch. A phone number to reach the facility is (651)213-8920.
APPROVAL OF ARPA FUND USE
The board approved the use of additional American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Oakview, where family services is located, was in need of a new water heater and $30,000 was approved for the project.
To replace the Government Center Chiller, $299,170 was approved.
