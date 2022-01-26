The Northern Lights Express, a proposed higher speed passenger rail project that would provide rail service between Minneapolis and Duluth, and operate on approximately 152 miles of existing BNSF rail corridor, may be gaining steam, according to officials within the organization.
Under the original plans, trains were proposed to at least make a stop in Cambridge, with the possibility of a full depot station being constructed in the Cambridge Mall. Supporters had continued to push for the project as late as 2017, but little had been mentioned regarding it since then, especially in light of the Covid pandemic.
The NLX Technical Advisory Committee, along with other interested parties, met on Dec. 13 and announced a couple of new developments: The Minnesota Department of Transportation is in the process of appointing a representative to the NLX after taking a two-year hiatus, and some local entities have renewed their support for the project.
Jill Brown, NLX public relations director, said at the meeting that there have been recent successes with some chambers, including Duluth and Anoka, renewing their support and that they are now trying to re-engage county commissioners and other stakeholders along the corridor.
Financially speaking, the group is hoping to gain access to some of the $66 billion designated for “rail” funding as part of the federal infrastructure bill. Specifically, NLX could apply for part of the $12 billion designated for Amtrak/State partnerships. “Shovel ready” projects are expected to get priority, and the NLX project has jumped through a number of hoops, not least of which have been the environmental assessments which have given the project a stamp of approval by MnDOT.
On Jan. 19, the NLX Alliance announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had included a $16.1 million placeholder for the project in his proposed bonding bill. If approved by the legislature, that money would be used as local matching funds for receiving up to $80 million in federal funds.
John Ongaro, St. Louis County intergovernmental relations director, said, “Downtown Minneapolis needs a shot in the arm right now. They have a perception problem with public safety. We are hoping to approach the Minneapolis chamber to sign an OpEd.”
Brown added that the Pine City Chamber had endorsed them in the past but are currently not taking a position and would like to see the organization engage county commissioners and elected officials in the area first. “One county commissioner comes to all the meetings,” noted Brown.
Jeff Anderson, of Costin Group, a government and public affairs consultant, noted that Minnesota is in a good place financially with a surplus, and there will likely be more cash for the legislature to spend. He added, “January will be a key month for us as we ramp up for the legislative session in engaging with some of the elected leaders.”
Brown said that she felt the opportunity with federal money is very refreshing and she is hearing from constituents, from college students, and from traveling nurses who go back and forth on the corridor, and that people are interested in the project.
Frank Loetterle, MnDOT freight and rail planning supervisor, said of the project status that MnDOT supports the project and has completed the preliminary engineering and other studies, and has received environmental clearance from the Federal Railroad Administration.
However, funding has been an ongoing issue, and efforts, primarily through legislative allocation of money in order to apply for federal funding, is ongoing.
If or when full funding for the NLX project has been secured, Loetterle said the next step would be reaching an agreement with both BNSF Railway and Amtrak; at that point, the final design for the passenger rail would be completed.
“From the time a full funding plan has been completed, it will take about two and a half years to begin operations,” said Loetterle. “MnDOT is excited about the prospect of additional funding for NLX and looks forward to helping make the project a reality.”
Ken Buehler, Technical Advisory Committee chairman, said, “This is the most active engagement, with dollars behind it. I think we’re in a very very good place right now, but it won’t be easy. There is a huge surplus, but when you have a surplus, the fighting can go on forever.”
