Although it is impossible to overcome the extreme increases in property values that cause corresponding increases in property taxes, with a little number crunching on the fly, the city of Isanti has taken steps to decrease the city’s impact on its residents’ 2023 tax bills. What’s more, they were able to do it without sacrificing an anticipated amenity. On a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Steve Lundeen absent, the council approved the city’s 2023 levy, with two significant changes from the one that was presented in the Truth in Taxation portion of their regular council meeting. According to Finance Director Mike Betker, the original levy amount was going to be $4,042,954, an increase of $761,103 from the 2022 levy. While that amount indicated an increase of over 20%, Betker explained that with new development to the area, the city’s tax rate actually decreased by 2.3%, to 57.626%. “If your home is worth the same this year as last year, your city taxes would go down 2.3%,” he explained. That, however, isn’t the case with a vast majority of homes, he admitted, noting the overall market value of properties within the city increased by 27.83%. He also stated that his overall philosophy is to not get too extreme with changing the levy or tax rate from year-to-year. “In the end, good fiscal management should have us small and steady increases or decreases in the levy or tax rate over time,” he said. “If we go down, we want to go down slow and steady and not have to reverse course. In the instances where it has to go up, we want it to go up in steady increments as well.” To that extent, Betker suggests keeping some money set aside for a “rainy day fund,” and more importantly, not borrowing money. “Borrowing money, even at low-interest rates, is expensive,” he said, noting that even with the best interest rates, a city borrowing $1 million will cost it approximately an additional $250,000. After his presentation, a number of residents got up to speak during public comment, focusing on what is causing the three-quarters of a million dollar increase in the levy. Specifically mentioned was opposition to the construction of a splash pad, which is scheduled for 2023. Feeding off those sentiments, Councilmember and Mayor-elect Jimmy Gordon reiterated his opposition to the splash pad, which would entail using $218,000 from Park Dedication fees, plus $218,000 from the general fund. At first, Gordon suggested the money saved from not constructing the splash pad would not only save levy money but would also free up funds for other needed improvements to current parks. However, he was informed state statute dictated the Park Dedication fees could only be used for new parks. Discovering that, Gordon modified his suggestion and offered they only use Park Dedication fees for the splash pad. “It might not be the Taj Mahal of splash pads, but at least we will still have one,” he said. “And that would cut $218,000 from the levy.” City Administrator Josi Wood noted that there is actually over $300,000 in the Park Dedication fee fund. Plus, she suggested it is allowable to carry a negative balance in that fund, which would get gradually replenished as new housing projects were started in the future. Finally, it was noted that the DNR grant that was recently awarded to the city for the splash pad didn’t expire until Dec. 2024, so the city only has to show their matching funds to the grant are somehow available and they could technically delay the splash pad construction for another year. Another cost reduction mentioned was minimizing the immediate expense for a digital sign along Highway 65 for the municipal liquor store, which Gordon suggested would cut another $140,000, for a total of $358,000 trimmed from the proposed levy, making the new levy amount of $3,684,954. According to Betker, those two reductions would move the tax rate from a 2.3% decrease to a 10.95% decrease.
