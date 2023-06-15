Isanti again considering Highway 65 pedestrian bridge

A project that appeared to be dead and buried over ten years ago appears to be resurrected thanks to newfound funding possibilities.
Back in 2009 to 2011, the city of Isanti joined together with MnDOT and the US Department of Transportation to look into the possibility of constructing a pedestrian bridge over Highway 65 in an effort to alleviate the hazards of people trying to cross an increasingly busy Highway 65. Through those efforts, the city was able to secure federal funding of $2.15 million for the project, which was initially proposed to be located at the Main Street intersection with Highway 65.
By March 2011, however, it became apparent the only way for the project to proceed was if the city footed a portion of the bill — something that the council at that time was unwilling to do.
That overwhelming obstacle might very well be able to be cleared now, with the introduction of a new state grant program designed for addressing public safety concerns.
“We have a new development that has come across (Community Development Director) Ms. (Stephanie) Hillisheim and my desk,” said City Administrator Josi Wood, “and that is there are state funds being allocated for projects of great importance for infrastructure and safety from the Minnesota Management budget.”
According to Wood, the most recent data involving vehicle crashes and incidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists will help drive home the need for the bridge with the state.
“It’s pretty dangerous,” Wood simply stated, “and we think that we might be able to get some funding secured and use the federal funds as a match so it wouldn’t take city dollars.”
“I think if we can do this without raising tax dollars, I think we should proceed with it,” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen, who prefaced the statement with he hadn’t been in favor of it back then because he didn’t see a major need for pedestrians to cross 65. Obviously, that has changed with the construction of houses, along with businesses such as Cobern’s, the Municipal Liquor Store, plus a couple of banks east of the highway.
Wood noted developers considering coming into the city have frequently asked about the possibility of such a bridge as well. She added there is now only one location where a bridge could be constructed, so the city would need to take action before that land was snatched up by someone else. She did not specify the exact location.
Back in 2011, it was estimated the city would have to come up with up to about $400,000 to cover its portion of the project. Based on most recent estimates, that amount has ballooned to $1.7 million.
“It’s not cheap to do,” said Mayor Jimmy Gordon. “I was never a fan of spending city dollars on it. But if the state is going to give money away for projects, they have to allocate it for something, so I guess this is as good as anything.”
Councilmember Luke Merrill asked if there has been any talk of MnDOT constructing an overpass or underpass, which would drastically lessen the need for a pedestrian bridge. Hillisheim said City Engineer Jason Cook reached out to MnDOT about that, but he was told “it wasn’t in their 50-year plan.”
“It (MnDOT’s plans) could change based on data, but I don’t think we would want to wait for it,” Hillisheim said. “It is a very busy intersection. We have over 23,000 cars going through on 65 every day, along with 10,000 on (County Road) 5.”
Wood said this is all just in the preliminary stages, but it wouldn’t cost the city anything to at least apply for the state grant.
CONCERNS OVER WATER USAGE
Timing is everything, and unfortunately for Isanti residents, the timing of this summer’s dry spell coincides directly with the city needing to conserve its water usage due to the city’s water tower being offline for an improvement project. The combination of these two factors has emphasized the need for the city to start considering not if, but when the city will need to construct an additional water well. To that effect, the city has commissioned a Phase I Well Capacity Study.
Mayor Gordon emphasized this isn’t an immediate emergency need, so they “don’t need to go running around like our heads are on fire,” however residents should seriously consider limiting things like watering their lawns until the water tower project is completed in mid-July.
It was added that the city does have an ordinance on the books for enforcing even/odd watering days, however, the council was apprehensive to actively enforce it. Instead, they are choosing to increase residents’ awareness of the situation. But if water usage continues to be high, they might have to enforce the ordinance.
MARKET RATE APARTMENTS CONSIDERED
The council has given a general “thumbs up” for a developer to consider building two, 30-unit apartment buildings on the land on the southeast corner of the intersection of Whiskey Road and Heritage Boulevard.
According to Hillisheim, the current zoning doesn’t allow for multi-family housing such as this without also having retail space on the first floor. Therefore, if the project goes forward, it would require a Zoning and Comprehensive Plan amendment through a PUD process.
Before any of that happens, she said the developers were just looking to gauge the interest of the council.
For the most part, the council was agreeable to the idea, with Mayor Gordon stating he was “really excited” for the project. Merill, however, was hesitant based on how close the apartments would be to Heritage Boulevard. He said he was concerned if, in the future, traffic increases in that area would prompt a widening of the road. Therefore, he would prefer to see the building sit farther away from the street. Other council members expressed suggestions for minor aesthetic changes to the development plans.
The plans will still have to go through the Planning Commission and then be formally brought before the council before construction can begin. The developers said they hope to get through the process by sometime in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.