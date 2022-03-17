Isanti announces summer street-dance lineup

As the temperature slowly starts to rise and the snow slowly starts to melt, minds start turning towards enjoying activities outdoors once again.
To that extent, the City of Isanti has announced its band lineup for easily one of the city’s most anticipated summertime staple — its street dances.
This year’s lineup includes familiar names, a few new acts, plus one twist to the series.
The four-concert series kicks off on June 18 with Jonah and the Whales. This group covers popular hit songs from throughout the decades and features lead singer Azalea Grace transforming through costume changes into the artists whose songs she is singing. The band has frequently performed in the area, including multiple times as part of the street dance and Cambridge’s “Concerts in the Park.”
Next up on July 16 is Sweet Siren, which covers top 40 hit songs, plus classic rock and country tunes. Country fans will want to mark Aug. 13 on their calendar as Stone Daisy Band is set to perform.
Finally, Skitzo Fonik returns to the street dance for the second-straight year on Sept. 17. Unlike the earlier three concerts —which will be held on Main Street in downtown Isanti — this concert will be held in the new Bluebird Park amphitheater.
All four performances will run from 7 to 11 p.m. (weather permitting) and also feature multiple food and beverage vendors, including beer.
