Isanti announces summer street-dance lineup

In this file photo from August 2021, Jonah and the Whales lead singer Azalea Grace took selfies with members of the large crowd gathered in Cambridge City Park. The band is on tap to perform this summer at the first Isanti Street Dance of the year on June 18. Other bands scheduled to perform include Sweet Siren on July 16, Stone Daisy Band on Aug. 13, and Skitzo Fonik on Sept. 17.