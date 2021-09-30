Isanti author publishes children’s book about dealing with loss

Isanti resident and author Dr. Mari LaMoore is proud to publish her first children’s book, Where Did My Grandma Go? illustrated by Tim Williams and published by the Oxygen Publishing Agency. It is due for release on Amazon internationally on Sept. 30, 2021.
Navigating grief after loss through nature is a central theme
When Dr. Mari LaMoore lost her Grandma Ruth, she was a bit lost as to how to navigate the feelings she experienced over her loved one’s passing. She thought if she felt this way, how would children handle the wave of emotions that come with the death of a loved one?
Where Did My Grandma Go? tells her own story through the perspective of young Fiona, whose healing journey in nature teaches her that while her Grandma Ruth was no longer on earth in the physical form, she lived on in her heart, and in the beauty of everything her grandmother loved in nature.
In Where Did My Grandma Go? young Fiona travels the globe searching for her grandma and heaven, where she believes her grandma to be. “Grandparents give us a sense of home and safety and I want to help children understand that they can find that sense of home and safety within themselves, even when they think they are lost and alone.”
“Animals and nature remind us that we are not separate from the inherent goodness and beauty of the world. This is what Fiona discovers as she searches on land and water, that her grandma is in the flora and fauna – everywhere there is beauty in the natural world.”
About the Book
Young Fiona misses her grandma; her hugs, her laugh, and especially spending time with her on the family farm. She wonders where she went and how she can find her again, so she goes on a quest, armed with her favorite blue blanket and memories of her grandma.
As Fiona searches the world through forest, jungle, desert, and mountains, she meets creatures along the way and realizes that her grandma is everywhere – in the plants, the ocean, the breeze; everywhere there is beauty in the natural world.
Join Fiona as she travels to find her grandma and ends up discovering a world filled with adventure, friendship, beauty, and love, and discovers that her grandma never left at all.
About the Author
Dr. Mari LaMoore is a veterinarian and life-long nature lover. After graduating from Mount Holyoke College, she traveled and worked in the agricultural sector in Australia before coming back to her home state of Minnesota. She earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Minnesota.
Dr. LaMoore’s own environment mirrors Fiona’s upbringing on her family’s farm. She and her husband raise sheep and lambs in Minnesota using regenerative agricultural practices. In her veterinary practice, she offers care to companion animals and small ruminants.
She is affiliated with the American Veterinary Medical Association, the International Veterinary Chiropractic Association, the American Association of Small Ruminant Practitioners, the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota, the Land Stewardship Project, the Minnesota Zen Meditation Center, as well as the Luxembourg American Cultural Society.
