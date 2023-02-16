For most significant government projects, the process is like putting together a giant adjustable jigsaw puzzle, with the hardest part making sure each piece fits perfectly. This is especially true with the city of Isanti trying to come up with its final plans for the construction of a splash pad.
This puzzle has already morphed from its original image. The initial concept called for the receiving of grant money, combined with the city contributing some money from Park Dedication fees and the rest from the general budget. However, some last-minute financial maneuvering altered the city’s portion to only come from Park Dedication fees, which meant the finished product might be smaller than previously envisioned.
On top of that, however, the grant received by the city mandated a set minimum amount of matching funds come from the city. This combination meant that not only was the city looking at a specific ceiling, but also a specific basement of how much total money the project will cost. And now, it is up to the city council to make all these pieces fit.
According to Parks, Recreation, and Events Coordinator Jordan Clementson, the total price of the splash pad must be at least $736,000, with the city’s contribution being at least $436,000 and the grant being $300,000. If the total cost is under that amount, the DNR, who is providing the grant, will adjust their amount to 40% of the total cost.
Clementson said there are also some other requirements within the grant that must be met such as permanent public restrooms. Other costs, such as applying a non-slip rubber coating, are optional. In looking at other cities’ splash pads, he figures Isanti’s could be approximately 3500 square feet in size. It would feature a minimum of six fixtures. The area would include shade structures, picnic tables, and benches. A pollinator-friendly garden would encircle the pad. There would be an ADA path throughout Bluebird Park, and outdoor fitness equipment would be placed along the walking path.
During council discussion of the project, the non-slip rubber coating, which is estimated to cost $18.50 per square foot and would need to be replaced multiple times within the splash pad’s lifetime, became the topic of considerable debate.
“I understand wanting to trim the budget,” said Councilmember Dan Collison, “but what’s one kid slipping, falling backwards, and splitting his head open going to cost the city? And if someone finds out we cut out a safety feature to save some money, we’re not going to look that good.”
Clementson pointed out that all of the splash pads he looked into in other cities did not have the coating. “I don’t know if that’s a new trend or what,” he said.
Councilmember Steve Lundeen advocated for saving money by reducing the number of stalls in the bathroom.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-1 to go forward with an option that didn’t include the no-slip coating but did include six bathroom stalls. A rough estimate of the cost is $689,555, meaning if that turns out to be the actual final cost, the DNR grant would be approximately $275,822 and the city’s cost would be $413,733. According to Finance Director Mike Betker, the city currently has about $355,000 in the Park Dedication fund, with additional money expected to come in the near future. Additionally, at a previous meeting, it was pointed out the city can carry a negative balance in this fund and simply refill it over time. Additionally, the city can receive donations or other contributions for the splash pad that would still count as the city’s portion of the funding.
