Isanti, Cambridge considering limiting THC sales

On the heels of the surprising turn of events within the Minnesota Legislature of legalizing certain forms of products containing THC, several community governments have enacted temporary limitations on the sale of such products as Delta 9 and edible gummies. Recently, both the cities of Isanti and Cambridge have approved staff go forward with crafting similar legislation.
During the city of Isanti’s Aug. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting, the council discussed what form such a moratorium should be taken and some of the pros and cons of enacting a temporary ordinance.
According to Isanti City Administrator Josi Wood, the council has the right to place a temporary moratorium on THC, with it in effect for less than 12 months, to “do more research into the regulation of” those products. She mentioned how the city had previously placed a temporary moratorium on the installation of cell phone antennas on public property.
“When it became that cities had to comply and allow for infrastructure for 5G and wireless cellular signals, a moratorium was put in place to say ‘hold on a minute, we don’t have any regulations on it. What is it going to look like? Is it going to be an ugly tower right outside someone’s house?’ So we put in a moratorium in order for us to do research and put together an ordinance. This would be similar to that.”
In the case of THC products that are now legalized, Wood said it might be appropriate to place the temporary moratorium in order for the state legislature to craft more specific language for the regulation of those products, which are supposed to be limited in the amount of THC, along with being made from hemp.
“I do believe this will come back around,” Wood said. “The state made this decision before considering all the impacts it will make on local governments.”
The council agreed that there needs to be additional information regarding how to regulate these products, noting that currently, it is very difficult to even detect the level of impairment from marijuana, much less determine if a person is under the influence of a legal or illegal form of the drug.
“The states that have legalized recreational marijuana still don’t have a good way of policing it,” said Councilmember Dan Collison.
“The issue is Delta 9, which is legal, has similarities between it and cannabis, which is illegal,” Police Chief Travis Muyers told the council. “There are similarities that haven’t been challenged in the court of law. It’s easy to tell a blood-alcohol level, but what is the THC level?”
“How can we regulate this when the state doesn’t even have the right answers?” asked Mayor Jeff Johnson.
Wood also told the council that if they were inclined to place this moratorium on sales, it was the city attorney’s recommendation that any businesses currently selling the products be allowed to continue doing so since there would most likely be legal action taken against the city.
Council asked Wood if she knew how many businesses were already selling these products.
“I know the CBD Joint is selling Delta 8 because they are advertising it,” Wood said, adding she hasn’t seen any other businesses openly advertising its sale.
Councilmember Jimmy Gordon asked what good placing a moratorium would be if the city can’t stop the existing sale of these products, and outside inspecting all current businesses, there’s no definitive way to tell if they are currently selling them.
“If we don’t put anything into place, businesses could just do what they want,” Wood explained. “The biggest benefit I can see from this is there needs to be some parameters put onto it and this will allow us to not have this store pop up that is just selling this product. We may not be able to stop the gas station that may or may not be already selling it. But it will be that store that pops up right next to a Day Care that has fruity little gummies. And everyone will get upset asking ‘why did it go there?’ Because we didn’t have anything in place.”
“Yeah, you’re right, that’s a real good point,” concluded Gordon.
Ultimately, the council gave the thumbs up to move forward with crafting a temporary moratorium ordinance. Wood said the ordinance would have to be posted for at least 10 days before the council can vote on it, so it will most likely be on the council’s Sept. 6 regular council meeting agenda.
CAMBRIDGE LOOKS AT A SIMILAR ORDINANCE
The Cambridge City Council is also looking at enacting a similar temporary ordinance, which could also be voted on during their Sept. 6 meeting. According to City Attorney Jay Squires, his firm has already constructed ordinance language for several other city councils, so it wouldn’t take him long to modify one to fit Cambridge.
