Isanti, Chisago County Fairs to coexist next week

As soon as the Fourth of July week ends, attention quickly turns to the upcoming county fair “season.” As has been for most of the recent years, both Isanti and Chisago Counties will be putting on this summertime tradition over the same stretch of days. And while the overlap also means redundancy in some of the features, both fairs are able to carve out their own identities.
ISANTI COUNTY FAIR: JULY 19 - 23
Technically, the Isanti County Fair, which is housed at the fairgrounds on the eastern border of the Cambridge city limits, begins first, with gates opening at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The day is designated as Military Day, and the grandstand event is motocross races. Local musicians Kenny Krona and Rick Stener take the bandshell stage in the evening.
Thursday is Senior Day, featuring a special presentation of this year’s Outstanding Seniors — Clark and Annette Swanson. The grandstand entertainment is the popular demolition derby. Larry Loftus and the Wild Horses Band will be performing at the bandshell.
Friday is Kids Day, with a wide variety of events scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The grandstand event will be tractor pulls, and the bandshell act will be Ragtown.
Saturday features the return of two popular contests, plus the introduction of two new contests that look to become fast favorites. The Blue Ribbon Beard Bonanza returns for a fourth year, beginning at 2 p.m. Joining the follicle feature is a hot dish competition at 11:30 a.m. That is followed by a Bar Bake-off at 1 p.m. Rounding out the competitions is a lego building contest at 2 p.m. for ages 3 to 8 and 3:15 p.m. for ages 9 to 14. The deadline for registering for the lego building contest is Thursday, July 20. Registration forms are available on the Isanti County Fair website. The Beard Bonanza will be held at the bandshell. The Hot Dish Competition and Bar Bake-off will be held in the Curling Club Building. The Lego Building will be held in the Community Building.
The Grandstand event will be the popular “Night of Destruction.” The bandshell entertainment will be Bad Jack.
The Fair concludes on Sunday with the annual Talent Show at 3 p.m. at the bandshell. Prizes are awarded to the top three in each category, and all first-place winners will have the opportunity to compete at the Minnesota State Fair Talent Contest. The deadline for entering the Talent Show is July 15.
Admission to the Isanti County Fair is $5 for ages 8 and up, with ages 7 and younger getting in free. There are extra costs for carnival rides, with the prices based on advanced purchases and types of rides. Admission to the grandstand events is $10 for ages 8 and up, and free for kids 7 and under. There is no charge for parking.
For more information about other events taking place, go to www.isanticountyfair.com.
CHISAGO COUNTY FAIR: JULY 20 - 23
The Chisago County Fair kicks off at noon on Thursday, July 20 at the fairgrounds located on the west end of Rush City. There are two acts slated each day in the bandshell, with Kenny Krona and Rick Stener playing at 3:30 p.m. and The Soupbones taking the stage at 9 p.m. on the opening day. The grandstand event is Moto Cross races.
On Friday, Neighberz takes the stage at 3:30 p.m. and Gel plays starting at 9 p.m. The grandstand feature is the Demolition Derby, with fireworks to follow.
As usual, the parade beginning at 3 p.m. is the featured event on Saturday. Besides that, there is an engineering/drone showcase at noon, plus a STEM demonstration at 2 p.m. The entertainment is Wild Willie at 3:30 p.m. and Six to Midnight, who begin playing at 9 p.m. The grandstand event is a second night of demolition derby action.
Sunday is Kids Day, with free games for 10 year-olds and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The popular pedal tractor pull begins at noon. The Talent Contest begins at 1 p.m. Like with Isanti County, the first-place finishers in each category will advance to the State Fair Talent Contest.
Carnival rides will be open each day. Ride prices vary depending on advanced or on-site purchases. There is no admission cost to enter the fairgrounds. Parking in the lot adjacent to the Fairgrounds is $5 per day or $10 for a four-day pass. Admission for Motocross is $13 for adults, $7 for ages 5 to 11, and free for ages 5 and under. Demo Derby admission is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 5 to 11, and free for 5 and under.
For more information about other events taking place, go to www.chisagocountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.