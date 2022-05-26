Anyone wishing to obtain a temporary liquor license within the city of Isanti now has a clearer picture of how long they can sell 3.2 alcohol.
City Administrator Josi Wood said that there is no definition within city code for the length of that type of temporary liquor license. Under the revision to Chapter 76 of the city code, it will now read, “The city may not issue more than three four-day, four three-day, six two-day, or one 12-day temporary 3.2% malt liquor licenses (in any combination), not to exceed 12 days in any one location within a 12-month period, to any one organization.”
“This language mirrors the intoxicating liquor license dates, but also takes into account if we have events that are longer than four days,” Wood said. “For example, if we had an event at the amphitheater or Jubilee Days or something like that.”
The motion to approve the ordinance amendment passed unanimously.
SPECIAL EVENT PERMITS
In other council action during the May 17 meeting, the council approved a special event permit to Rum River BMX to host a three-day state qualifier event June 10 through 12. The council also approved a one-day special event permit to BMC British Auto to hold a car show at 444 East Dual Blvd. on June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neither of these events will require street closures. The BMX races will feature both free- and paid-parking areas, along with an area for camping. Six port-a-potties will be brought in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.