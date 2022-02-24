More park amenities will be added to the City of Isanti this summer after Isanti City Council approved the construction of an archery range at its Feb. 15 city council meeting.
The idea was discussed at a July 2021 Committee of the Whole meeting, and the council agreed to move forward with the archery range with the location being south of the dog park. The dog park is located east of Rum River BMX on Isanti Parkway Northwest.
The archery range will consist of nine lanes, ranging in shooting distance from 10 to 40 yards. A berm will be created at the south end of the lot to act as a backstop for arrows, and a split rail fence will be installed along the east and west sides of the range to maintain a safety perimeter.
The archery range will be ADA accessible with a lime aggregate path extending from the paved path to the range area. Paths would also be created to designate each lane and provide inclusive use of the recreation site.
There will also be two light poles installed to enhance visibility at night for the archery range and the dog park.
The total estimated cost to build the archery range is $17,955.
