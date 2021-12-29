Isanti County 4-H invitest interested youth to a 4-H Information Night Thursday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cambridge Middle School cafeteria, 31374 Xylite Street NE.
All are welcome to this fun evening where families, youth and parents can explore some of the different clubs, events and projects Isanti County 4-H has to offer.
Participants will learn about 4-H clubs, projects and more.
The group is also seeking adult volunteers to serve as 4-H leaders. In addition, 4-H is hiring summer interns for 2022.
For more information, contact University of Minnesota Extension, Isanti County, at 763-689-1810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.