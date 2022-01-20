Isanti Co. Sheriff’s Department looks to public to help solve Rindahl case

Now that the remains of Donald Rindahl, missing for more than 50 years, have been identified, the real work for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department is underway: the unenviable task of determining how Rindahl died and ended up buried on an acreage in Bradford Township.
Last Wednesday, Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering revealed to news media that Donald Rindahl’s remains had been identified through advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy. Rindahl told the family in the summer of 1970 that he was leaving for California. Whether he made it there and came back or was killed before he left the state is unknown. His remains were discovered in August 2003, but went unidentified until this month.
“There’s a lot of speculation and rumor that went around his disappearance that the family had heard, but nothing was ever substantiated,” Lovering said. “They were told he went to California and we don’t even know if he went to California. We have no idea if that’s where he went or not.”
The family member also said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had been looking for Rindahl in connection with a drugs matter. Lovering revealed at the press conference that Rindahl had never been reported missing, so the FBI had no missing person’s file on Rindahl. However, she added that adults were not often reported missing in the 1970s.
Capt. John Elder, spokesman with the Isanti Sheriff’s Department, said that since last week’s revelation, tips have been coming in, and one of those tips spoke to the fact that, in the early 1970s, it wasn’t uncommon for people to “disappear”.
“I was talking to this tipster, and he said ‘You know we didn’t really give it a lot of thought,’” Elder said. “This was the Vietnam Era, and some people got drafted and went away and never came back.”
Elder added that this was a time when people didn’t always have a lot of ties to other people and things. “People would be more drifting than we’re used to nowadays.”
The tipster indicated that when they didn’t see people for a while, “‘It wasn’t a big deal,’” Elder said. “‘We didn’t give it a lot of thought.’”
Although common today, missing persons reports weren’t standard until the 1980s, Elder said. “When we started to realize that there are people who are in fact missing, through no intention of their own, that’s when they really came into being.”
Like the majority of families in missing persons cases, Rindahl’s family was concerned when they hadn’t heard from him over time, and they did look for him. Sadly, they had know idea that he had already been killed while their search continued. Lovering said last week that some of the people who were friends with Rindahl at the time of his disappearance have passed away. In spite of this, Elder hopes that anyone with information will phone in a tip to help to solve his murder.
“We are getting tips coming in, and we truly appreciate the public’s help on all of this,” Elder said. “Really, no tip is too small, and that’s huge because we’ve seen cases get solved on somebody who just saw something that was helpful.”
Elder added that many people who might have information may not have been willing to speak with law enforcement five decades ago.
“That’s one of the great things about cold cases is that there are times that people know things and they were either too afraid to bring it up at the time, or don’t bring it up at the time for whatever reason, and it’s 50 years later, and those same fears aren’t in play,” Elder said. “One particular person said, ‘I don’t even know if this is part of it, but this has been bothering me for years.’
“It gives people the opportunity to say what’s on their mind, say what they’re thinking. Whatever may have kept them from speaking previously, those thoughts are likely not in play 50 years later.”
Elder added that while the FBI was unable to provide any information on Rindahl’s case, “The chief is talking to all of our law enforcement partners and stakeholders that would possibly be tied into this case.
“As we piece everything together we will work with our law enforcement partners, and we will work on one centralized investigation that will largely be headed up by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office,” Elder said. Any tips the department receives will be a big help in solving this puzzle.
“The best part about the tips right now is that they are part of intelligence gathering,” Elder said. “It’s helping us to put together what was happening around that period of time. It’s helping us learn more about who this individual (Rindahl) was.”
Anyone with information about Donald Rindahl — his life or death — is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-691-2426, or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.