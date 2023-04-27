Isanti council coughs up permission for Hairball concert

The Isanti Firefighters Rodeo Association is looking at finding other ways to drum up fundraising beyond the annual rodeo, with one of the ideas being holding standalone concerts at the rodeo grounds. The first of these concerts planned is being headlined by Hairball — a popular 80s metal tribute band.
That concert, which will feature the Maddy Braun Band as an opening act, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19. But before the concert can be made official, the association needed to obtain a special event permit from the city of Isanti — something that proved to be less of a slam-dunk than other such permits as the council and Police Chief Travis Muyres voiced their concerns over increased costs to the city due to possible added police presence.
According to the application submitted to the city, the association estimates 2,000 people may attend the concert, however, the exact number is hard to predict based on such things as weather conditions. According to Isanti Fire District Chief Al Jankovich, under a “perfect” scenario, the concert could see as many as 7,000 people in attendance, which is the equivalent of the maximum capacity for the rodeo. However, the association came up with the 2,000 mark based on a “typical crowd” at previous Hairball concerts.
That rough estimate is what concerned Police Chief Travis Muyres, because “an influx of 2,000 people would already have logistical planning concerns for public safety.” During the discussion at the April 18 council meeting, Muyres expanded on his concerns, noting how despite the association having its own security on site during last year’s rodeo (the rodeo association indicated they have hired private security for the concert as well), additional law enforcement needed to be called in to break up a large fight.
“If we add 7,000 people, that would double our population for that period of time,” Muyres said. “From a public safety standpoint, we have to prepare for what might happen.”
He noted that planning for this would be “similar but different” than planning for the rodeo.
“Similar meaning it is at the same venue and the issues we have there with disorderly alcohol consumption type stuff, but we don’t know what this crowd is going to bring,” he said. “So for us to not have any idea how many people are going to be there will be really challenging.”
Jankovich said he is willing to work with the police department and give frequent updates on how many tickets have been pre-sold, however even with that there could be a large influx of sales at the gate on the day of the concert.
Another concern Muyres brought up was the expense of needing additional law enforcement presence. He said for the rodeo, they already anticipate there being near-capacity attendance, so they plan the department’s annual budget knowing there will need to be added expenses. However, since this concert is a new event, they weren’t able to plan for it with the budget.
Councilmember Luke Merrill stated if an event prompted the city to cover extra expenses such as additional law enforcement, he felt the organizers of the event should be on the hook for those expenses.
“I don’t want to put out any money out of the city taxpayers’ dollars that’s not done by the city,” Merill said. “Because not everybody in the city is going to use the event.”
Jankovich reminded the council that the Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization and all money raised goes directly into the Isanti Fire District’s budget, which in turn minimizes the amount the fire district has to charge the communities it serves. He also pointed out that the concert, like the rodeo, brings in increased business to the city.
“I’m not here to try to talk you into this,” Jankovich said. “But let’s remember, we’re not here to earn money for personal gain. It’s solely for the Rodeo Association, which only supports the fire department.”
“Money they get from this might pay for outfitting a truck with tools that might cost (the city) over the years five, six, seven thousand dollars,” said Councilmember Steve Lundeen. “So that officer for one night? I’d pay for his wages over the five, six, seven thousand dollars.”
Merrill repeated he felt if the city didn’t charge for this event, they couldn’t charge for any similar-sized events that any organizer requested to hold.
“Here’s one way to look at this,” countered Lundeen, “the fire district is a part of the city of Isanti. Is that other organization part of the city of Isanti? I don’t think so.”
Finance Director Mike Betker pointed out that from a state audit perspective if the council deems a “donation” towards something as being “for the public good,” that could be used as a determining factor of whether or not an event organizer was charged for city expenses.
Ultimately, a motion to approve the special event permit was unanimously approved, with maximum capacity topped off at 7,000 and the Rodeo Association agreeing to keep Chief Muyres updated on advanced ticket sales.
Anyone wishing to buy tickets can do so by going to www.isantifiredistrict.org. Ticket prices are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate.
