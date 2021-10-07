Isanti council makes statement against mask mandates

The Isanti City Council put their two-cents in regarding the on-going debate over mask mandates as it passed a resolution objecting to any such future mandates at its meeting Oct. 5.
Although the resolution was part of the consent agenda (which normally doesn’t call for discussion), City Council Member Paul Bergley made a statement regarding the resolution prior to the unanimous approval.
“On the consent agenda, I just want to point out number eight, resolution 2021-XXX objecting to any future mask mandates - this is not an anti-mask mandate, this is not an anti-science mandate, this is not an anti-establishment mandate - this is a pro-freedom mandate,” Bergley said. “And what I mean by that is, I can’t say for the council, but I can estimate that the council would probably say that, if someone wants to wear a mask, let them; if somebody doesn’t want to wear a mask, let that person not wear a mask, as well.”
“And that is because that is their constitutional right,” remarked Mayor Jeff Johnson following Bergley’s statement.
The exact wording of the resolution states:
•Whereas, on July 20, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tim Walz signed Emergency Executive Order 20-81, mandating the use of face coverings or masks at all indoor businesses and indoor public settings; and,
•Whereas, While the latest executive order requiring masks expired on May 14, 2021, it is possible that the governor or any other governmental authority will attempt to impose another mask mandate in the future; and,
•Whereas, The City Council supports individual freedoms and does not agree with government mandates forcing an individual to wear a face covering or mask.
•Now therefore it is hereby resolved by the City Council of the City of Isanti, Minnesota, as follows: The Isanti City Council does not support mask mandates or any other mandate that will infringe on the rights of the residents of Isanti, especially as such mandates are related to COVID-19. This Resolution is hereby approved by the Isanti City Council this 5th day of October 2021.
