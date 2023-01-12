Isanti residents — or anyone else interested in decisions being made by the Isanti City Council, will soon have another way to keep updated, via live streaming. The council meetings, which have for a few years been audio and video recorded and placed on YouTube a couple of days later, will be live-streamed on at least YouTube and possibly also on Facebook Live.
“I really want as many people as possible to have access to the information and to be able to be up to speed on what we are doing,” Mayor Jim Gordon said.
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, after taking a look at other government entities who currently live-stream and Isanti’s current video setup in council chambers, staff feels “it won’t take too much” to accomplish it.
“We tested it, and then quickly deleted it,” Wood said. “We were excited that we were able to stream it very well on YouTube and then push it out on Facebook.”
She said there will be a small cost — approximately $2,874 to do some hard-wiring of their equipment, training, and other firmware upgrades to ensure minimal breaks in service like what took place when council meetings were being held via Zoom during the COVID pandemic. She said the money would come from the city’s technology fund.
Councilmember Luke Merrill asked if it would also be possible for the council to see any comments being made during the meetings. Wood said staff would have a monitor to be able to make sure streaming was working properly. However, the other cities she observed tended to turn comments off. She also said she wasn’t sure if the city’s ordinance on public comments during meetings would have to be amended. If it were allowed, the person commenting would have to provide their name and address for the record.
Councilmember Steve Lundeen brought up it would be difficult to authenticate who was making comments, noting how easy it is to create fake accounts.
Gordon said they could keep the comments off at first, but then possibly turn comments on on a trial basis once they figure out if it is even allowable.
According to Wood, they are hoping to go live during one of the March meetings, however, that will be contingent on the availability of the hardware that needs to be purchased.
