BNSF Railway has made an offer to the Isanti City Council that they just couldn’t refuse, and the result will be a smoother crossing at two of the railroad intersections within city limits.
According to City Engineer Jason Cook, BNSF approached the city to coordinate the replacement of the concrete planking along the railroad tracks at the Main Street and Isanti Parkway crossings. He said as is their normal practice, BNSF will do all the work on the plankings themselves. All the city is responsible for would be any associated street repairs, plus traffic control. He added, however, BNSF also requires a 50/50 split on the costs.
He said the city’s portion of the project would cost approximately $180,000 if both intersections were done at the same time. He also said since both roads are State Aid routes, the city could utilize those funds for the project. He said BNSF was in favor of making these repairs as two separate projects, however the overall cost would most likely be higher.
“Is there not a way to fight this, we just have to agree to their terms?” asked Councilmember Luke Merrill. “That’s $180,000 less we could get from the state for say the stoplight project (on Heritage Boulevard).”
“You have the option to do both, the option to do one now and one later, or the option to say no,” Cook said. “But if you say no, you don’t know when they will be willing to come back and fix them. Main Street has had problems in the past. It could be a long time and they (the planking) could be crumbled away to nothing.”
“The big concern is if we don’t take advantage of the 50/50 split, they are under no obligation to do anything,” added Finance Director Mike Betker. “From my experience with working with railroads, they’re challenging, let’s put it that way.”
While no specific timeline was mentioned for the project, it will be done sometime in 2023 since the council approved the terms of the agreement by the end of January.
