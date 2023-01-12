Isanti council vacancy to be filled via appointment

The Isanti City Council will be filling their vacancy on the council through an application, interview, and appointment process — the same as they have done to fill recent vacancies.
The vacancy on the council was created when Jimmy Gordon was officially sworn in as mayor. Gordon, who defeated incumbent Jeff Johnson in the November elections, still has just under two years remaining on his term as council member. According to state statute, if a council vacancy is created by the departure of a person who has two or fewer years remaining in their term, the vacancy can be filled either by council appointment or by a special election. However, any special election can only be held on one of five specific dates. The earliest such date is the second Tuesday in February (Feb. 14). Additionally, the special election would have to be funded exclusively by the city.
Ironically, the last time Isanti needed to fill a vacancy was in 2019 when Gordon himself was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Ross Lorinser.
According to City Administrator Josi Wood, applications are currently available at City Hall and on the city’s website. Those interested in applying must return their application by the end of business on Friday, Jan. 27. The council will interview all eligible applicants during the council meeting on Feb. 7. Each candidate will be asked the same questions from a uniform list, that is made available to the applicants ahead of time. The council may choose to vote on their preferred appointee immediately following the interviews.
Whoever is appointed will fill the seat for the remainder of the term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2024.
