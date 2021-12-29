The City of Isanti gave a brief history lesson during its final meeting of 2021 as it recognized former Isanti Marshal Frank Dahlin at its meeting Dec. 21.
Dahlin was shot in the line of duty Dec. 21, 1926, when he exchanged gunfire with two suspects while interrupting a burglary at a potato warehouse near the railroad tracks in Isanti, according to Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres. He succumbed to his injuries two days later.
Dahlin was shot twice, and he also shot and wounded one of the suspects. However, it was not until four months later that those suspects would be arrested and charged with Dahlin’s murder, Muyres said.
The two men who were arrested were also wanted for several robberies in neighboring counties and the Nov. 12, 1926, murder of a cashier during a bank robbery in Wheelock, North Dakota. Both men were convicted of Dahlin’s murder May 14, 1927, and sentenced to life in prison, according to Muyres. One was paroled on Jan. 24, 1949, after being diagnosed with severe heart problems.
Dahlin had served with the Isanti Police Department for one year, and was survived by his wife and stepson.
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, the council:
• Recognized Isanti Police Lieutenant John McCarty and Officer Brian Saba for five years of service to the city.
• Recognized Isanti Lions Club for 40 years of conducting the Isanti County Christmas Project.
• Approved 2022 council and commission meeting dates.
• Approved amending the city’s fee schedule.
• Approved a final plat for Isanti Centennial Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.