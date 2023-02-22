Isanti County Administrator finalists revealed

After conducting their own search for a new county administrator, the Isanti County Commissioners have announced three finalists have emerged as front-runners for the position —Chad Struss, Camille Hepola, and Tom Mortenson.
Struss is the most well-known name and the only finalist currently working for the county. He is the current Chief Financial Officer, more commonly known as the county auditor-treasurer. He is a life-long resident of the county, having graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. He has worked for the county a total of over 16 years in various duties within the auditor-treasurer department.
Hepola’s name may sound familiar to some, but for other reasons. She is the former KARE11 weekend news anchor, along with her husband, Cory, who himself was recently in the news as a third-party candidate for governor of Minnesota.
Most recently, Hepola has worked as a senior administrative manager for Hennepin County. According to a report in the Aug. 24, 2022 Pioneer Press, she was one of five finalists for the position of city manager for North St. Paul.
Mortenson is the least known finalist. He was briefly the county administrator for Becker County in 2011. According to an article in the Detroit Lakes Tribune that was published at the time of his hiring, Mortenson is a retired colonel who held key positions involving the US’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also served as Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer for the Army Reserve during Hurricane Katrina, according to the article.
According to current County Administrator Julia Lines, she, along with Chair Mike Warring and Vice Chair Alan Duff conducted initial interviews of 25 candidates who had applied for the position. The list was narrowed down to 10 based on candidates’ qualifications. Those 10 received phone screening interviews from those three, along with Isanti County Probation Director Tim MacMillan and Human Resources Generalist Sharon Katka.
“We are very happy with those top three candidates,” Lines said. “Everyone on the panel agreed those three rose to the top. So it was an easy discussion at the end of the day.”
“That process went really well,” Duff said.
All three finalists will be interviewed by the entire board of commissioners during their Committee of the Whole meeting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28. According to Duff, each interview should take approximately one hour. This meeting is open to the public. The commissioners may vote on their choice at their March 7 meeting.
Whomever is chosen will replace Lines, who turned in her resignation back in late January. Her last day on the job is slated for March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.