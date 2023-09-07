Isanti County adopts marijuana ordinance

Isanti County has now officially joined the city of Cambridge in adopting a marijuana ordinance banning the use of any cannabinoids in any public spaces.
Prior to the unanimous vote, the commissioners held a public hearing on the matter, with all six people who came forward to speak expressing their desire for the commissioners to approve the ordinance. Included in those speaking was Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel, who asked for it to be approved in order for the city to enforce its ordinance at Sandquist Park, which is owned by the city but is located in Cambridge Township.
During discussion, Commissioner Steve Westerberg asked County Attorney Jeff Edblad to clarify the definition of a public space.
“If I own (a business) and I said ‘I don’t care if people smoke in my parking lot,’ is that covered by this?”
Edblad said it was his understanding that marijuana use would be banned in parking lots as well. “(It would be banned) anywhere that is accessible to the public,” Edblad explained.
“I’m somewhat troubled by that part,” Westerberg said. “I get the public property thing completely. I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, I’m just questioning it.”
Edblad added he fashioned the language after recommendations from the Minnesota State Sheriff’s Association.
The cities of Braham and Isanti were scheduled to enact their own ordinances during their Sept. 5 meetings. See next week’s edition for full details.
OTHER PARK RESTRICTIONS CLARIFIED
During the process of crafting the marijuana ordinance, it was clarified that technically, there is no rules against smoking tobacco in county parks. That, however, may soon change as well. According to Environmental Services Division Leader Barry Wendorf, the Parks Committee is currently looking at making significant changes to its rules, including banning tobacco smoking and regulating the use of such things as drones and e-bikes. Consumption of alcohol is already banned from county parks.
