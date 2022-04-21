Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon dinner, dance returns

Since its inception in 2007, Isanti County’s Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization has had as its mission to “support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans, and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.” But providing that help often comes at a price, one that became difficult to pay when COVID hit in 2020.
Up until the pandemic, a vast majority of ICBYR’s fundraising came from two events: a golf tournament in September and a dinner/dance in March. The dinner/dance had to be canceled, including what was to be the commemoration of 10 years of official service. And while a smaller golf tournament was still held and CARES ACT money offset some of the fundraising shortages, the organization found itself stretched thin.
Fortunately, the dinner/dance is making its triumphant return on Saturday, May 7. As in other years, the event has a fun theme attached to it, with this year’s being “Cinco de Mayo.” The night will feature a gran cantidad of Spanish flair, including a fajita dinner, specialty sangria and margaritas, a costume contest, and even a pinata filled with treats.
Events such as the dinner/dance were merely pipe-dream when ICBYR first began. Fifteen years ago, newly elected Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris was presented with a platform she just couldn’t resist — finding a way to support local veterans. She quickly found a reliable ally in this mission from then-Veterans Services Director Jim Rostberg, and a plan was hatched.
Three short years later, Governor Tim Pawlenty officially recognized the organization, and since then, it’s only been getting stronger.
According to Morris, ICBYR offers direct support to veterans that they normally wouldn’t receive from the Veterans Administration. In the past, it has helped veterans cover things such as car repairs, rent, or other living expenses. Additionally, some things one would think would be covered under the VA aren’t, such as second opinions for post-traumatic stress disorder or even dental work.
But the organization is not just a free hand-out, according to Morris.
“We act as financial advisers,” Morris said. “We partner with the vets so that they have some sort of skin in the game.”
Thanks to tremendous support from the community, ICBYR has been able to spend more than $35,000 in support of its mission.
In addition to dining and dancing at the event — with the dance will be an all-request night featuring “The Happy Trucker,” Shawn Sullivan — a silent auction will take place. Auction items include fresh meats, a smoker, and even a fishing excursion, just to name a few. There will also be a live auction of donated desserts.
According to Morris, planners made some small modifications to the event in lieu of COVID, including the dinner being family-style at each table, rather than the usual buffet.
Doors at the Armed Forces Reserve Center will open at 4:30 on May 7 for a social hour, with the dinner, dance and other fun festivities commencing at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 763-691-4573. The cost is $30 for advanced tickets or $35 if purchased after April 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.