The Isanti County Board of Commissioners put the finishing touches on its 2022 levy, including establishing its own pay for the upcoming year, along with special assessments for lake associations.
The Board approved a reduced final levy from its preliminary levy at its Dec. 15 meeting. The preliminary levy approved by the board in September was $295,775 higher than the final levy.
“Thank you for all the work by the budget committee, especially to reduce the overall levy from the preliminary levy,” said Commissioner Greg Anderson.
The final budget approved by the board was approximately $53.2 million.
The board also approved commissioner salaries for 2022 in the amount of $37,141 and no per diems, both of which show no changes from the previous year. Other appointees of boards and commissions in the county will receive a per diem of $60 for in-county meetings and $75 for out-of-county meetings.
Final levies and special assessments for lake associations were also approved, including:
• A $20,500 levy for properties in the Green Lake Improvement District;
• A $250 special assessment per property owner for Blue Lake Improvement District;
• A $200 special assessment per property owner for Fannie Lake Improvement District;
• A $290 special assessment per property owner for Lake Francis Improvement District;
• A $350 special assessment per property owner for Long Lake Improvement District; and,
• A $150 special assessment per property owner for Skogman Lake Improvement District.
LARGE GRANT AWARDED FOR IRVING AND JOHN ANDERSON COUNTY PARK
Environmental Services Division Leader Barry Wendorf announced that Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission recommends approval of a $780,225 grant for improvement at Irving and John Anderson County Park. These recommendations are approved by Minnesota State Legislature during its early 2022 session.
The grant will be matched with $140,000 from the Isanti County Parks Reserve Fund, according to Wendorf. The grant and matching funds will be used to complete Phase III of the development plan for the park. Improvements include an off-leash dog park, 1 mile of paved trail, a permanent restroom, drinking fountain, picnic shelter, horse trailer parking, signage, and a boardwalk to allow park visitors to cross wetlands, according to Wendorf.
The project will start July 1, 2022, and continue through June 30, 2024.
COMPLETION OF SPRINGVALE PARK MASTER PLAN SETS STAGE FOR REGIONAL PARK DESIGNATION
The board heard the finalized master plan for Springvale County Park as presented by Jody Radar, landscape architect with Hoisington Koegler Group, which was contracted to perform planning and design services.
The master plan provides a framework for future investment, improvement, and management of the park, as well as being an aid in applying for designation as a regional park by Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission, according to Rader. This will allow for future funding opportunities for proposed improvements.
Springvale Park’s regional significance includes a variety of ecological plant and habitat communities, and its high-quality mountain-biking trails and disc golf course. It also has a facilities and amenities to support a variety of users.
Rader’s development of the master plan included identifying the needs and opportunities Springvale Park has to offer, as well as laying out the vision for the park and trends and values of the region.
Future development opportunities within the park include:
• Lakeshore restoration, a paddle launch, and a lake overlook with bird blind;
• Parking and entryway on the south side of the park;
• Expanded trails and rustic camping with the acquisition of additional land;
• Beginner bike skills park, designated horse trailer parking, and picnic shelter at the Lily Street entrance;
• Boardwalk and prairie overlooks, natural surface trail expansion, and outdoor education area; and
• A Tamarack wetland boardwalk, picnic shelter, forest nature play area, and restrooms as improvements in the north and west sides of the park.
The master plan outlines future trails for a variety of users with varying abilities, an ecological stewardship plan that provides habitat for wildlife and manages the parks natural resources, and potential future educational programming.
It also lays out a research plan for park-user counts, habitat and water monitoring, and other regional and statewide research initiatives.
Implementation of the master plan includes small projects to be completed in one to three years, mid-term projects to be completed in three to five years, and long-term projects to be completed in five to 10 years.
For more information about the Springvale County Park Master plan, visit https://hkgi.mysocialpinpoint.com/springvale-park.
