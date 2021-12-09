Isanti County breaks down 2022 levy numbers

A roomful of Isanti County residents attended the Dec. 1 Isanti County Truth in Taxation hearing, but only a few chose to speak following the presentation by Isanti County Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg.
The residents who spoke shared the common theme of wanting Isanti County to reduce its budget in order to reduce property taxes.
During Lakeberg’s presentation, she explained the 2022 proposed budget and tax levy, as well as factors that affect the budget from year to year.
“I touched on this briefly, but because it is such an important concept in the context of the county’s budget and this presentation, I just want to reiterate that a significant portion of the county’s budget goes toward funding services that are mandated by state or federal law, and many of those mandated services aren’t fully funded by state or federal government, which shifts the financial burden to the local property tax levy,” Lakeberg continued.
Lakeberg went on to explain how the tax rate factors into calculating property taxes. The tax rate is calculated by dividing the tax levy by the tax capacity, or base. The levy is the total tax to be collected from property owners to support the county budget, and the capacity is the total value of all properties in the county.
“The proposed 2022 tax rate went down from the 2021 tax rate,” Lakeberg said. “So that means that the tax base increased more than the property tax levy, and that also means that the same property would pay less taxes in 2022 than 2021 having no other changes on that property.”
The proposed tax rate for 2022 is 60.31%, which is the lowest it has been since 2013 when the tax rate was 60.8%. In 2014, the tax rate jumped to 67.29% and has gradually decreased each year since with a slight jump in 2017, according to Lakeberg.
In 2022, the proposed revenue for the county is approximately $53.5 million, which includes approximately $26.1 million in property taxes, according to Lakeberg. This is an increase from a revenue of approximately $49.7 million in 2021, of which approximately $24.3 was from property taxes.
Expenditures in the proposed budget include:
•27% for human services;
•23% for highways and streets;
•20% each for general government and public safety;
•7% for other expenses; and,
•3% for public health.
It was noted that approximately $1 million of the 2022 county budget is for capital outlay, such as equipment for the highway department, public safety, elections, software upgrades, maintenance and IT, and parks.
The 2022 proposed tax levy is an increase from 2021 of approximately $1.8 million, or 7.37%. The subtotal of all the levies was approximately $28.7 million, which includes approximately:
•$18.5 million for the general fund;
•$473,765 for East Central Regional Library;
•$2.8 million for the road and bridge fund;
•$5.7 million for the human services fund; and,
•$1.2 million for the debt service fund.
The county will receive approximately $2.6 million in county program aid, leaving the net levy of approximately $26.1 million.
The county has 359 miles of county roads to be maintained, plowed, repaired and reconstructed, Lakeberg noted.
Some other factors that went into constructing the 2022 budget included the need for highway equipment, personnel costs (cost-of-living increases and health insurance, as well as adding four full-time staff), software upgrades, and incorporating the recommendations from the compensation and classification study that was recently conducted.
Finally, Lakeberg compared Isanti County’s 2020 tax levy per capita to five surrounding and/or similar-sized counties, showing it to be the second lowest of the six counties.
Isanti County’s 2020 tax levy per capita was $558, which was higher than Benton County’s of $491. Other county’s in the comparison included Mower County ($564), Mille Lacs County ($658), Pine County ($679), and Chisago County ($699).
