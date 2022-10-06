This October 30, Isanti County Cancer crusaders will host their annual Bowling for a Cure event. This year the event’s proceeds will be donated to Leukemia/Lymphoma cancer with 20% going to research and the remaining 80% will be donated directly to cancer patients in Isanti County.
Bowling for a Cure will be at Junction Bowl 123 Cajima St. NE, Isanti, MN from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for 2 games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 Raffle, and a Halloween costume contest with prizes.
This is a family-friendly even so bring the kids. For more information visit the Isanti County Cancer Crusaders Facebook page facebook.com/isanticountycancercrusaders.
