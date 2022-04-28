Isanti County changes district map after all

Sometimes it is true that “change is inevitable.” The Isanti County Board of Commissioners has rescinded its decision to go with the status quo for commission district boundaries. Instead, it has gone with the other option that garnered the most approval.
According to County Administrator Julia Lines, the decision to reconsider redistricting plans was placed as the lone agenda item at an emergency meeting of the board on Monday, April 25, just six days after the original vote.
“After Plan F was called into question, the commissioners reviewed case law and other guidance surrounding redistricting and determined that the equal distribution of population factor carried more weight than the other statutory factors,” Lines said in an email announcing the change of direction. “Given that knowledge, Plan A was the plan of choice to set the new commissioner districts.”
Based on state statute, one of the criteria to be considered when redistricting was that the population of each district shouldn’t be 10% over or under the average population of the five districts. Of the six versions of district boundaries presented by Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss, only the option presented as “Plan A” met these criteria.
However, at the time of the original vote, both Struss and County Attorney Jeff Edblad stated that they couldn’t find direct case law about which of the criteria was supposed to carry more weight than the others. However, Edblad also stated that based on his research, it appeared stronger consideration should be made to population over such criteria as districts being “regular,” “compact,” or “contiguous.”
Based on that interpretation, the board had voted 3-1 to keep the boundaries as they were, since “Plan F” checked all other boxes except population distribution. During discussion, it was noted that only one district (District 5) was above the 10% threshold.
The primary argument against “Plan A” was from Chair Terry Turnquist, who felt that, while it did meet the population distribution, certain districts weren’t compact, regular, or contiguous.
Significant changes
With the adoption of “Plan A,” several areas of the county will see a drastic change in representation. The biggest changes are that precinct 2 in the city of Cambridge will now be with Cambridge and Springvale Townships, and the city of Cambridge precinct 1 now has been paired with Bradford Township.
The city of Isanti will now be divided into two districts along precinct lines, with precinct 2 being moved into the same district as Isanti, North Branch, and Oxford Townships. Isanti precinct 1 will remain with Athens Township but will also now include Stanford Township.
In terms of the current commissioners, while these changes don’t result in two incumbents running against each other, Susan Morris will no longer be representing the city of Cambridge precinct 2. That precinct would now be represented by Greg Anderson if he is successfully reelected in November. Morris, however, will now represent the city of Isanti precinct 2 — also assuming she is successful in November.
Mike Warring will now only represent precinct 1 in the city of Isanti instead of the entire city. Dave Oslund will still represent precinct 1 in the city of Cambridge, and Terry Turnquist will still represent the city of Braham.
Perhaps the biggest change because of the new districts will be that all five commissioners will now have to run in this November’s general election. That is because state statute that says when redistricting, if a district’s population changes by more than 5%, that district’s commissioner must again run for election in the next general election.
To keep staggered terms, the winners of November’s elections in Districts 1, 3 and 4 will have to run for a full, four-year term in 2024. The November winners in Districts 2 and 5 will serve a four-year term immediately.
