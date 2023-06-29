With Isanti County Auditor/Treasurer/Interim County Administrator Chad Struss’ departure coming up quickly, the Board of Commissioners agreed to a couple of temporary staff placements to fill in until permanent staff can be put in place. While his official last day of employment is July 22, he will be using up accrued PTO hours beginning the first week of July.
Based on Struss’ recommendations, Deputy Auditor Angie Larson will fill the role of interim Auditor until a permanent Auditor/Treasurer is hired. “She’s been the chief deputy auditor for many years,” Struss said. “She is probably the person in this county most familiar with the statutory duties of the position, and would have my full confidence to perform those duties on an interim basis.”
The second temporary staff position is for an interim county administrator to fill in the gap until the board can fill the position. For that, Struss recommended HR Director/Deputy County Administrator Amanda Usher. The board will make a decision on whether they go with Struss’ recommendation at its July 5 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.