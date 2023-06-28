Isanti County, city compete for administrator

Early Wednesday morning, June 28, Isanti County HR Director Amanda Usher released a brief statement that Josi Wood had turned down the county’s offer and will be staying in her position as Isanti City Administrator. The Isanti County Commissioners will be deciding what the next steps to take will be at their July 5 meeting.
Click the below links to read about the county agreeing to Wood's counter-offer and the city of Isanti's special meeting to discuss offering Woods a raise in an attempt to keep her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.