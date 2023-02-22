In an effort to make government meetings more accessible to the general public, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners is joining an increasing list of government agencies who will be live streaming its meetings.
According to IT Manager Trisha Wentworth, the county can begin streaming the commissioners’ regular meetings as early as their next meeting on Tuesday, March 7, assuming there are no technical glitches. She said there will be a link to the live stream on the county’s website in the same place as the agendas are found. To find the agenda, go to co.isanti.mn.us/agendacenter/county-board-of-commissioners-2.
“There will be a little TV icon,” Wentworth said.
Currently, the commissioners’ meetings are recorded, however it typically takes a couple days for the recording to be placed on the website. Because of that, Wentworth said no additional money needed to be spent and no new equipment needed to be installed in order to live stream.
At first, it will only be the regular meetings that will be live streamed, Wentworth said. However, in the future, they may expand it to the Committee of the Whole meetings as well.
The Isanti City Council recently approved live streaming its meetings via YouTube and possibly Facebook Live, however the city needed to purchase and install some new equipment in order to guarantee a quality stream. The city of Braham has also indicated it is looking into live streaming its meetings.
