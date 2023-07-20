Isanti County employees honored

During a the recent Isanti County employee recognition lunch service awards were handed out for the following employees:
35 Years
Joyce Wallace
30 Years
Rene Grisham
Rob Bowker
Jaqueline Johnson
25 Years
Kari Karels
Terry Zitzow
20 Years
Katy Zilmer
Elysia Bergfalk
Timothy Perrault
15 Years
Joan Schleicher
Yvonne Sievert
Barry Wendorf
Chad Meyer
Brandon Oliver
Sharon Katka
Kelsey Lakeberg
Timothy MacMillan
Sara Sandberg
10 Years
Elisha Long
Darlene Dupre
John Gillquist
Kristina Hamilton
5 Years
Jordan Erickson
Stacey Brown
Erin Yerigan
Halee Turner
Nichole Bryant
Bradley Oliver
James Bergeron
Miranda Groninga
Emily Meister
Wendi Steely
Danielle Ziebarth
Allen Bahr
