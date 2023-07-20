Isanti County employees honored

During a the recent Isanti County employee recognition lunch service awards were handed out for the following employees:

 

35 Years

Joyce Wallace

 

30 Years

Rene Grisham

Rob Bowker

Jaqueline Johnson

 

25 Years

Kari Karels

Terry Zitzow

 

20 Years

Katy Zilmer

Elysia Bergfalk

Timothy Perrault

 

15 Years

Joan Schleicher

Yvonne Sievert

Barry Wendorf

Chad Meyer

Brandon Oliver

Sharon Katka

Kelsey Lakeberg

Timothy MacMillan

Sara Sandberg

 

10 Years

Elisha Long

Darlene Dupre

John Gillquist

Kristina Hamilton

 

5 Years

Jordan Erickson

Stacey Brown

Erin Yerigan

Halee Turner

Nichole Bryant

Bradley Oliver

James Bergeron

Miranda Groninga

Emily Meister

Wendi Steely

Danielle Ziebarth

Allen Bahr

