The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will be switching to a new system for dispatch and data storage system, which while being “probably the most expensive request” Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich will make, also came in significantly less expensive than previously feared.
According to Seiberlich, he was informed several months ago that LETG, the company that currently provides these services for the county, was going out of business. At the time Seiberlich originally informed the Board of Commissioners about this unexpected needed switch, he gave a rough estimate of $1 million to contract with a new company and to then have all existing data transferred to that new company.
After researching options, however, Seiberlich said he decided to request the county go with Oracle, at a total cost of $650,570. He said Oracle is the second-largest software company in the world and has data storage clients in the CIA, DOD, DOJ, and the military.
“So they do have a very secure system that is cloud-based,” Seiberlich said, adding that going to cloud-based instead of servers will save the county money down the road. Additionally, as part of the contract, Oracle will supply tablets for squad cars instead of the laptops currently in use.
He said Oracle’s technology is “state of the art, top of the line.”
He noted it would probably take a full year to transfer all current data to Oracle, however, they also had already paid the service contract for LETG for the next year, so by the time everything was transferred to Oracle, the LETG would be about to expire.
According to the contract prepared for the county, the $650,000 would cover the data transfer, equipment, plus training of staff. It would also be good for three years of servicing. After that, the cost would be $136,000 per year for maintenance fees. Seiberlich added that since the three city police departments will also be using this system, the cities will cover some of the costs.
Commissioner Bill Berg asked Seiberlich about his initial concern that Oracle’s software was a new system. Seiberlich said there are two other sheriff’s offices who are already using Oracle, and those two will be able to help work out any bugs so once Isanti County is ready to fully go with them, those bugs will be fixed.
Commissioner Alan Duff questioned why in the contract it stated that the training expenses “could be less.” A representative from Oracle stated he knows governments like to work with definite numbers, but they aren’t going to charge the county if training doesn’t take as long. He added the amount listed was the “worst case” scenario, so he fully expected it to be less.
This information prompted Duff to question where the funding was coming from. Originally, the entire amount was to be from ARPA funds. However, based on that rough estimate, he suggested $600,000 comes from ARPA, and the rest, if needed, comes from a different funding source.
“We’re really trying to finalize our ARPA funding, Duff said. “ So if it’s going to be closer to $600,000, I’d like to know that as we try to prioritize our other projects.
“If they (Oracle) comes in under budget, then you’re good to go,” Duff added. “But if they don’t, we could use some of that ($1 million) state dollars.”
Berg, who made the original motion to go with funding coming completely from ARPA, was comfortable with the $650,000, but Berg ultimately agreed to change his motion to $600,000 coming from ARPA.
Commissioner Kristi LaRowe suggested she would rather wait to approve the contract until after the county is certain the three cities are willing to pay some of the yearly expenses. Seiberlich said the cities already help pay for the current service through LETG, so he sees no reason why they wouldn’t help fund this.
“This isn’t an unusual ask, it is just a more expensive ask,” Seiberlich said.
COUNTY JOINS FACEBOOK
Isanti County has finally jumped into the Facebook ring, creating its own page for sharing information with residents. As part of the page going live, the county has implemented a social media policy manual. According to interim County Administrator Amanda Usher, this policy would also have to be followed by Isanti County Public Health and Isanti County Parks, who already have their own Facebook pages. However, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, which has a Facebook page as well, could opt to go by those guidelines or go with their own since the head of the department (Sheriff Seiberlich) is an elected official.
The county’s page can be found by searching for “Isanti County” on Facebook.
