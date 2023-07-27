Isanti County hopes to add more emergency sirens

Isanti County Sheriff Wayne Seiberlich is sounding an alarm over major holes in the coverage of tornado sirens within the county, and the Board of Commissioners is hearing that alarm loud and clear.
“I live in Springvale Township,” Seiberlich told the board, “I can hear the train go through Grandy, which is six miles away. I don’t hear any of the tornado sirens, including the one in Dalbo. Ideally, what I would like to see is a tornado siren at every Town Hall.”
According to Seiberlich and Communications Sergeant Ross Benzen, there are currently 15 sirens within the county borders. However, of those 15, five are located in Cambridge, four are in the city of Isanti, and one is in Braham. That only leaves five sirens to cover the rest of the county.
“We have a big map that shows where these sirens are located, and it does not cover a large portion of the county,” Benzen said.
While Seiberlich’s ideal scenario is one at every Town Hall, he said there would have to be an official study performed to determine if that scenario would cover the entire county, or perhaps if it would be over-covering the county.
Benzen said initial research he has done indicates the cost would be $25,000 to $35,000 per siren. Seiberlich said he would look for potential grants the county could apply for to fund that expense.
On top of that, it was noted the existing sirens are getting old. Benzen said the newest one was installed approximately six to eight years ago, but the rest of them “could be 15, 20, 30 years old,” Benzen said.
The board agreed they would like to take a close look at adding more sirens at a future meeting.
The catalyst for this conversation was a request to the board by Seiberlich to enter into a maintenance contract with Granite Electronics for the regular inspection and repairs of the current sirens. Seiberlich said he recently discovered two of the sirens were in need of repair, with one not sounding and one sounding, but not rotating. He said this service agreement, which would cost just over $8,000 a year, would cover routine inspections by Granite and then any needed repairs discovered during those inspections.
He said he believes going with a service contract would be more cost-effective than paying for repairs on a case-by-case basis. Benzen said the last repair he was aware of taking place cost just under $2,000. Seiberlich added that the county could opt out of the contract at any time if paying for individual repairs proved to be more cost-effective.
Seiberlich said this wasn’t in the 2023 budget, so he was requesting the county use ARPA savings to pay for the first year, and then the cost could be added to the 2024 general budget.
Vice Chair Alan Duff asked if the county was allowed to use ARPA money for an ongoing service contract like this. County Attorney Jeff Edblad admitted the rules for using ARPA money aren’t clearly defined, so he “shares your concern on that.”
Interim County Administrator Amanda Usher noted there is already a long list of ARPA-funded project requests that the board is going to have to start prioritizing. However, she said if direct payment of a service contract wasn’t allowed, Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg could help figure out how to move money around.
In the meantime, she asked Seiberlich if he could get an estimate for the repairs of the two sirens. Benzen noted he was actually meeting with Granite Electronics on a separate matter later that day, so he could easily get a repair estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.