The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Triad group is sponsoring a Shred Event. This event is for the community to bring up to five boxes of confidential documents to shred for free.
By shredding the documents, this prevents your personal information from getting into the hands of others. You can bring all paper, file folders, hanging files, notepads, envelopes and hard drives.
No need to remove staples or other fasteners. You will get back the container you bring the documents in. Do not drop off boxes at the sheriff’s office.
This will be held at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office 2440 S Main St. Cambridge on Sept.10 from 10 a.m.-Noon.
