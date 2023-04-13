Isanti County, with input from residents and stakeholders, is working to update its long-range plan that outlines strategies for growth and preservation of our county’s assets and resources. These meetings and survey will offer the public an opportunity to provide input that will be used to inform the future of Isanti County. The plan will cover the topics of land use; natural resources; transportation; economic development; parks; and intergovernmental cooperation.
The community is invited to learn about the plan and provide input at two open houses. Attendees at both meetings will be introduced to the comprehensive plan process and provide input that will be used to develop a plan for the next 20 years. Presentations will be given at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. followed by engagement activities. The community is invited to provide input on these important plans at one of the following meetings.
The community is also invited to provide input through an online survey at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Imagine2045
Representatives from Isanti County and SRF Consulting Group will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.
Learn more about the project at www.ImagineIsantiCounty2045.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.