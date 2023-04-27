Isanti County keeps rollin’ with the changes

In the year since the last “State of the County” address, a lot of changes — both visible and behind the scenes, have taken place within Isanti County. But despite all those changes, the county continues to keep making adjustments for the betterment of the county.
That was the overall message from interim County Administrator Chad Struss as he made the annual “State of the County” presentation before members of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce.
Those changes were highlighted by the county commissioner redistricting that led to four out of five new faces on the board.
“It definitely changed the perspective and outlook of the county for the staff and also the residents of Isanti County,” Struss said. “We look forward to the leadership of the new commissioners.”
Staffing-wise, Struss mentioned new faces with the county sheriff, chief deputy, highway engineer, deputy county administrator/HR director, and as has been well publicized, the ongoing search for a new permanent county administrator.
“It’s really become like a new era for county government in Isanti County,” Struss said. “We’ve really brought in some really great people.”
Besides staffing, Struss highlighted some of the more notable changes that have, are currently, or will be taking place within the various county departments.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
According to Struss, this department will be looking toward two significant changes in the future, both of which will greatly benefit the county and its residents. The first is all the counties in the state will be the recipient of a financial settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors. Struss said Isanti County will receive approximately $1.7 million over the next 18 years, with about a half-million already received. That money is specifically dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis in the community such as addiction treatment.
The second major project is addressing the drastic shortage of childcare in the area. Struss said recent research indicates Isanti County is short 1,000 “slots,” for newborns to five-year-olds.
“This directly affects the economic development in the workforce,” Struss said. “I’m sure there are some who would be in the workforce today if they had adequate childcare.”
To combat this, a committee has been established to try and cut into this shortage.
“They’re working to address this problem and find solutions,” he said, “everything from training new childcare providers, getting younger people — even at the eighth-grade level towards a career in childcare.
“I really commend the Health and Human Services Division for working on trying to address that problem.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Struss said the county jail is in the process of undergoing structural changes. Specifically, the sally port area has become too small to fit current ambulances, meaning inmates would have to be loaded or unloaded outside if they were coming to or from a medical facility. Additionally, the booking area only allowed one inmate to be processed at a time, so that is being expanded. Struss said this remodeling project, which costs $1.8 million, is being funded by ARPA savings.
HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
Struss said the highway department may very well have the largest change coming in the not-so-distant future as it looks to the construction of new buildings to replace the old, outdated, and undersized current facilities.
“The current facility was built in 1947 or 1949, something like that,” Struss said. “It is seriously outdated and not designed for modern public works or highway departments. The time will come soon where the county will need to look at a new facility.”
A specific example of this Struss gave was how current snowplow trucks can’t fit into the maintenance garage when they need servicing. He added this is just in the very preliminary stages, with the board approving an exploratory committee at its last meeting.
In terms of road construction, the biggest project this summer will be a complete reconstruction of County Road 5 between Highway 47 and County Road 10. That reconstruction will include widening the shoulders by eight feet.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
Perhaps the biggest change to come is to the county’s comprehensive plan, which Struss said currently is about 15 years old. The new plan, which is labeled “Imagine 2045,” will help establish the county’s long-range goals for the next 20 years.
Struss said there are six main focus areas for this plan:
•Land use and development
•Transportation
•Natural Resources
•Recreation
•Economic Development
•Inter-governmental cooperation
“We need the community’s feedback,” Struss said about the comprehensive planning process. “This is a big deal for the county and it is really going to shape how the county makes investment and growth decisions in the near and long-term future.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
One final change Struss noted was a renewed emphasis on economic development. “One of the things I’ve heard repeatedly from the new board is they want a renewed focus on it,” Struss said. “Part of that is what is the county’s role in it and what is the purpose of the county’s EDA?”
Struss said some of the considerations for the board and EDA are broadband, marketing Isanti County and its assets, and workforce availability.
“It is a tricky balance,” he concluded. “There are portions of the county that want to stay rural in nature and keep a small-town atmosphere. And there are others who want the modern amenities. I don’t know if there’s an easy answer for that. I don’t know if anyone wants Isanti County to be an extension of Blaine, but are there areas you can grow in the cities and still leave some of the townships on more of where you have less development? I think there can be that kind of balance.”
