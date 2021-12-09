Isanti County Lions take pride in 40 years of Christmas giving

For 40 years the Isanti County Lions Club has rallied the community during the holidays to help the less fortunate, whether it be through soliciting donations of food and clothing, or collecting toys for children.
This year is no different, and the Lions Club Isanti County Christmas Project is underway, with the group hoping to help hundreds of families as it has in the past.
According to project coordinator Joe Mau, more than 290 families and 700 children and seniors received food boxes, gifts and clothing last year. Typically more than $20,000 is raised by the Isanti County Lions during its Christmas Project, but that number was down slightly last year due to the pandemic, Mau said.
“Any family in Isanti County can get help,” he said. “Applications are available at the Family Services Office (1700 E Rum River Drive S, Suite A, Cambridge).”
Mau added that several of the people helped are referred to the Lions Club from “many sources within Isanti County.”
Several individuals, businesses and organizations donate to the annual project. No paid personnel take part in assisting with this project, so all monetary donations go directly to food and gifts for needy individuals. The Lions Club places its greatest emphasis on helping children and senior citizens.
One organization helping with the Christmas Project is the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department. According to Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering, this is the second year the Sheriff’s Department has stepped up to assist with this event.
“We did it last year to help out due to Covid and (the Lions) could not put drop boxes out,” Lovering said. “So I contacted the Lions to ask how we could help, and we set up a drive-through Santa/Toy Drive.”
This year’s Toy Drive is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the sheriff’s office, 2440 Main Street S, in Cambridge. Participants are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids aged newborn to 17 and/or non-perishable food items. Santa Claus will be making an appearance and kids of all ages can check out emergency vehicles. According to Lovering, the event will be held outdoors.
For those who want to help but can’t come to the Toy Drive, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office has provided drop-off locations on behalf the Lions. Drop-off sites are at both sheriff’s office Cambridge locations — 2440 Main Street S and 509 18th Avenue SW. The 18th Avenue location is open 24 hours a day.
The Lions will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Isanti Community Center. “We accept donations the whole week prior,” Mau said.
Distribution of the donated items will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, also at the Isanti Community Center. Families who take part receive an assigned number.
When they drive up to the Community Center — a socially distanced process started last year and continuing this year — gifts are taken to their vehicle.
During the week between the receipt of donations and distribution, Lions Club volunteers work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, sorting donations and wrapping all the presents. Each child will receive three wrapped gifts.
While this seems like a lot of work for a group of volunteers, it’s par for the course for the Lions, Mau said.
“The club has always been community oriented, and we all try to help out when we can,” he said. “We all really like helping people who are in need.
