The Isanti County Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA) celebrated its 25th Annual Banquet on February 18, and it was an event to remember. The festivities were held at the Cambridge Armed Forces Center, where hunters and outdoors enthusiasts gathered to enjoy a night of food, fun, and prizes.
One of the highlights of the night was the giving away of hundreds of prizes, including firearms and a Minnesota Lifetime Hunting License, donated by Jim, Wendy, Jay & Amanda Englund in memory of Andy Englund. Attendees had the chance to win these amazing prizes while enjoying a great meal.
But the MDHA Forkhorns took the opportunity to give back to the community by holding a food drive during the banquet. For each non-perishable food item that an attendee donated, they received a chance to win a firearm. The lucky winner was J. Puck, who walked away with a great prize.
But the real winners were the people who would benefit from the 908 pounds of food that were collected during the drive. All of the food was donated to Family Pathways here in Cambridge, where it will go to help those in need.
The MDHA Forkhorns were pleased to see so many people come together to support such a worthy cause.
Overall, the 25th Annual Banquet of the Isanti County Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association was a great success. From the delicious food to the amazing prizes and the spirit of giving, it was a night to remember for everyone who attended.
