Isanti County residents will have another option for families to live near each other and help each other out after the Isanti County Board of Commissioners adopted a new ordinance that will allow accessory dwelling units on homesteaded property, something a task force has been working on since 2020.
Multiple people and agencies worked on the ordinance, giving input and feedback, in order to make sure that it not only addressed the needs of the residents of the county, but also addressed the concerns that arose throughout the process, according to Isanti County Zoning Administrator Trina Bergloff, who presented the proposed ordinance at the public hearing March 15.
She explained that only properties in Isanti County’s agriculture/residential districts are included in the ordinance, and all other districts are excluded. Most of the other districts have their own ordinances to allow different living structures.
Several people spoke at the public hearing in favor of the ordinance, with one person speaking against it.
“I can speak from experience from having a mother-in-law live with us three times under the same roof — I am absolutely in favor of this,” said Brandy Scobee, noting taking care of someone under the same roof can be trying.
She explained to the board how her mother-in-law’s finances are once again causing her to move in with Scobee, and she hopes to be the first one to be able to fill out the paperwork to build an accessory dwelling unit on her property for her mother-in-law.
Jim Fridstom, supervisor for Cambridge Township, spoke against the ordinance. “Cambridge Township has always been against this ordinance. I believe this is an increase in density,” he said. “Cambridge Township is not against the humanitarian aspect of (the ordinance) – temporary housing, I think something could be done to enhance that to make it easier for people to have elderly or loved ones. But a permanent expansion of the density, I believe is not in our interest.”
After the public hearing concluded, Commissioner Susan Morris made comments regarding the ordinance and the hard work county staff, the task force, and townships had done in crafting its language.
The previous ordinance required a parcel of five acres in order to allow another dwelling to be built, along with a lot of other requirements, and it didn’t serve most people, she explained, noting a family that didn’t fit the requirements got in trouble. “For crying out loud, these people are just trying to care for their mom and dad, and here we are threatening to take them to court. What the heck is wrong with our ordinances? We need to support families,” she said.
Another woman on the task force had a spouse who had a stroke, and their home had stairs to go up. The woman had to carry her husband up the stairs into the home on her back. Although they had a building on the property that they wanted to move into so their son could live in the main house, Isanti County’s ordinance didn’t allow it, Morris added.
PLANS CHANGED FOR 2022 HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM
Isanti County Highway Engineer Justin Bergerson reviewed the 2022 highway construction program to the board, providing a caveat to the plans. “This year, as we all know, there has been some turnover in the county highway department. We’re a little short-staffed, so I think we are going to be optimistic on our projects this year,” he said.
He explained that the County State Aid Highway 5 project slated to take place this year had to be postponed to 2023, but that CSAH 6 was added to this year’s plan. CSAH 6 was the detour route for the Minnesota Highway 95 project last summer, which caused the pavement condition to deteriorate more than expected.
Morris asked Bergerson to explain the difficulties the highway department ran into that caused the delay for the CSAH 5 project.
Noting a letter will be sent to residents notifying them the project has been postponed, Bergerson explained the postponement was a result of the eminent domain process, as well as limitations by the federal highway administration about endangered species — specifically the long-eared bat. Those limitations required any ground-clearing operations to take place in winter months, which ends March 31.
There were two projects in the program that were bid alternates if prices were favorable, Bergerson explained, noting construction costs are expected to increase 10% to 15% due to things such as fuel oil costs.
The 2022 highway construction program includes:
• The replacement of CSAH 14 bridge;
• 23 miles of pavement preservation on CSAH 6 and Isanti County Roads 32, 41, 45, 55, and 71 (county roads 32 and 41 are alternate bids);
• Sealcoating 19.4 miles of CSAH 7, 12, and 30 and county roads 32, 45, 56, 60, 71; and
• Adding ground-in wet reflective 6 inch fog lines to 23.5 miles of CSAH 7, 8, 10, 14, and county roads 45 and 70.
The total cost of the program is estimated to be approximately $7.8 million dollars. This will be paid for with approximately $2.3 million in state aid, $3.7 million in sales tax, $687,500 of county money, $164,880 of federal money, and a bridge bond of $917,625.
