Isanti County officially declared ‘Second Amendment Dedicated’

Going against the concerns of County Attorney Jeff Edblad, the Isanti County Commissioners officially adopted the most vigorous version of the four “Second Amendment Dedicated County” proclamations.
The version, which was labeled as “option 3,” is the closest to the original draft of the proclamation brought forward by Commissioner Alan Duff a month ago. In that version, the portion which is most concerning to Edblad includes the wording, “Be it further resolved that the Isanti County Board of Commissioners will refuse to appropriate any Isanti County resources to enforce any mandate, law, policy, order, or any other directive which infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.” (To see the wording of the proclamation in its entirety, see this article on our website at www.isanti-chisagocountystar.com).
During multiple meetings, Edblad has contended the county doesn’t have the authority to determine if a law is unconstitutional. Additionally, he was concerned passing this proclamation, in general, would open up the possibility that other requests for proclamations would be made, and if the county refuses to approve those proclamations, there is the potential for the county to be sued over it.
Duff refutes that implication. “I have contacted more than two dozen county sheriffs, attorneys, commissioners, coordinators, and administrators from the ten strongest dedicated sanctuary counties in the state of Minnesota,” Duff said. “They have had zero new proposed resolutions in those counties. So to say that we are going to have one every month is more based on speculation than on facts.”
He added the proclamation was meant to be directed at constitutional issues, not political or social issues.
Commissioner Bill Berg, Chair Mike Warring, and Edblad, however, reminded the commissioners Isanti County had already received another proclamation request during public comment at that same meeting, as one speaker presented the commissioners with a request for making Isanti County “First Amendment Dedicated” due to efforts both nationally and locally to ban certain books from public libraries and schools.
“It is not going to not happen,” Warring said, referencing the earlier request during public comment. “And that is a constitutional issue.” Warring also indicated his preference for “option 4,” which used Chisago County’s proclamation as a template.
“I don’t care that Todd County and Wadena County or Becker County hasn’t seen any other resolutions,” Edblad said. “But we all saw another one this morning. So my litigation concern is saying yes to this and no to the next one.”
“As long as we say we are going to stick to the Constitution, I think we will be fine,” said Commissioner Steve Westerberg.
“The challenge with that is that might not be someone else’s approach who might want to in some way bring ramifications or at least challenge us in any way,” Berg said, who is in favor of option 1, which specifically opposes HF 396 but stops short of declaring the county Second Amendment dedicated. “Then we need to respond. The reality is we might need to defend this choice.”
Berg then presented a “sixth option,” which was a letter to the State Legislature he crafted indicating the county’s opposition to HF396.
While agreeing that focusing on opposition to House File 396 is paramount to any proclamation made by the county on this matter, Duff stated he didn’t want to make what he considered a weak message.
“Every single sheriff in rural Minnesota has stated their opposition to House File 396,” Duff said. “I think we need to make a statement in support of our sheriff. I think we need to support him in a strong voice, not something watered-down.”
Before the board’s discussion, another 18 people from the again over-capacity audience signed up to speak during public comment on the matter. This time, though, an overwhelming majority (16 out of the 18) were in favor of some sort of support of the Second Amendment. However, only a couple specified which of the options they were in favor of.
Ultimately, the commissioners voted 3-2 to go with “option 3,” with Berg and Warring casting the two no votes. At the same time, all of the commissioners approved of Berg’s letter to legislators opposing HF 396 and unanimously approved the sending of it in addition to the proclamation.
