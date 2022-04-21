Isanti County opts for status quo with district boundaries

After going over the “herculean” task of trying to come up with an ideal map for redistricting the Isanti County Commissioner districts, the commissioners opted to go with the theory that “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
During a mandatory public hearing on the matter held on Wednesday, April 13, County Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss told commissioners and the audience that because of the myriad of “rules” that should be followed, along with suggestions submitted from the public, he came up with six different maps for the commissioners to choose from. However, none of the six were able to meet all of the rules.
“In my opinion, it’s a messy statute that leaves a lot of gray area and a lot of interpretation open for discussion,” Struss said. “There is no perfect plan for Isanti County. Our geography and our population distribution really limits the number of options that are available.”
Of the six plans, Struss said “Plan A” came closest to checking all of the boxes, in his opinion, except for one possibly significant issue — all borders must be “contiguous,” meaning sharing common borders. According to Struss, the odd shape of the city of Cambridge’s city limits to include the land out by the airport created what could be identified as a non-contiguous border on that version of the maps.
On the flip side, “Plan A” was the only version that met the recommendation that the populations of each district be within plus or minus 10% of the average population of the five districts.
The second option that seemed to draw the most support was to simply keep the districts as they are. Under that option, only District 5, which includes the eastern precinct of the city of Cambridge, plus Isanti, North Branch, and Oxford Townships, would be over the average district population by more than 10%. Based on calculations, District 5 would be 439 people more than the recommended maximum of 9,050.
During discussion by the commissioners prior to voting at its meeting on April 19, other criteria mentioned in state statute were brought up.
“Option A isn’t contiguous; it’s not regular or compact,” said Commissioner Terry Turnquist. “We have other options that are better in those regards that gets us closer to the population requirement.”
Turnquist used his own district as an example, noting how under “Plan A”, District 2 would be an upside-down “L” shape that runs along the entire northern county border, plus a majority of the western county border. “I don’t know anybody that would look at Plan A and look at district two and say that is compact and regular.
“I can’t see the future, but my educated guess is the population of the county is going to continue to grow and continue to move,” he added. “What won’t move is the district lines once we set them. They will be there for 10 years, and they will be non-contiguous, and they’ll be non-compact, and they’ll be irregular.”
He noted that representatives from two townships in the county indicated they didn’t like “Plan A” and would prefer to stick with the current boundaries.
After further discussion, Turnquist made a motion to go with “Plan F,” which is identical to the current boundaries.
“It’s the best looking district as far as compactness and likeliness of populations. I know it doesn’t check all of the boxes, but none of them do.”
Compounding the issue was the fact that Commissioner Greg Anderson was absent due to.illness, meaning there was the potential of a two-two split vote. If that happened, they would have to figure out a way to break the tie, either by making a motion for a different option or to have one of the commissioners change their vote on the first motion. According to Struss, the time constraints involved with this topic were too small to table the agenda topic to another meeting.
Turnquist told the board that in talking with Anderson as chair of the board, Anderson asked that Turnquist speak for him on the matter, and that Anderson’s opinion falls in line with his own.
Ultimately, the board approved the motion to go with “Plan F” by a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Susan Morris voting nay.
No change to November elections
An offshoot of the redistricting is that if changing the district borders causes more than a 5% change in the population of a district, that district’s commissioner must run for election in November, even if their four-year term isn’t up. According to Struss, if the board had approved any of the options except keeping the borders the same, all five commissioners would have had to run for election this November. As it turns out, by not changing the district boundaries, only Susan Morris and Dave Oslund — whose terms were ending on Dec. 31 anyway — will have to run for election this November.
“That’s irrelevant. I just don’t like the looks of it (Plan A),” stated Turnquist when the subject was briefly brought up during discussion.
