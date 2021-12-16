Outdoor recreation aficionados across Minnesota will soon have enhanced adventures, once recommendations are approved to fund a record $12.2 million in improvements at 20 regional parks and trails across Greater Minnesota. Included is a grant for Isanti County Irving & John Anderson Park for $780,225.
According to information from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, the application review process has now been completed and GMRPTC will now ask the Minnesota Legislature to approve the recommendations through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, one of four funds created by the 2008 Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment. The Legislature has annually approved GMRPTC requests, since Legacy Funds are already dedicated and may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.
“We are elated to have been selected for this grant ... which will allow us to construct accessible trails, boardwalks and a restroom, along with a 5 acre off-leash dog area,” said Isanti County’s Barry Wendorf, Environmental Services Division Leader. “Area residents and visitors already enjoy the relaxation and beauty they find at Irving & John Anderson County Park, and this needed funding will make their visits better than ever.”
Irving & John Anderson County Park, located in Oxford Township in eastern Isanti County, just southwest of North Branch, encompasses 404 acres and was added to the Isanti County Park system in 2007. The park protects close to 2 miles of undeveloped shoreline along Horseleg and Horseshoe Lakes.
“Every grant awardee is very deserving, and we commend them for how thoroughly they described their needs in their grant applications,” said GMRPTC Executive Director Renee Mattson. “It’s the dedicated people at the local level who make Greater Minnesota’s parks and trails really shine, and we’re pleased to assist them with their efforts.”
Mattson said the Commission is also allocating $212,053 to a new Connecting People with the Outdoors Small Grant fund, which will be available to all 67 designated parks and trails in Greater Minnesota.
Emphasis for grant criteria will be placed on increasing access for underserved and communities of color, enhancing handicap accessibility, transportation and programming. Grant fund applications will be available in early 2022.
Other parks in District 4, where the Irving & John Anderson Park is located, that were chosen for the Legacy Funding include Sherburne County’s Big Elk Lake Park, Robert Ney Parkin Wright County and Stearns County’s Beaver Island Trail.
“Legacy Funding is an amazing and far-reaching gift that Minnesotans chose to make happen by voting to tax themselves,” added Mattson. “Without Legacy dollars, many of these projects simply would not happen or would take many years before coming to fruition.”
The GMRPTC provides recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature for grants to parks and trails of regional significance in the 80 counties outside the seven-county metropolitan area.
Since 2014 the GMRPTC has awarded more than $52 million in grants to over 50 regional parks and trails. Combined with $20 million in community matches, grants are used to fund infrastructure improvements, land acquisitions, new facilities, trail rehabilitation and more.
Additional information may be found at www.gmrptcommission.org.
