For several months, a special task force has been working with Isanti County Planning Commission to create an accessory dwelling unit ordinance for Isanti County. This ordinance will allow a secondary dwelling on parcels of land otherwise limited to single-family dwellings.
The proposed ordinance was presented to the Isanti County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 15 meeting. The board approved scheduling a public hearing regarding the ordinance at 9:30 a.m. for Tuesday, March 15, in the Government Center Board Room.
“In the findings that you have seen, many of the findings that we have gone through are aligning with several of the Isanti County Comprehensive Plan,” said Isanti County Planning Commission member Bruce Mickelson, encouraging the board to vote in favor of the draft. “Also, there has been a lot of work that has gone on it. There has been a great team who has been involved on it on the second dwelling task force.”
He explained there has been a lot of debate about it, a lot of good discussion, and a lot of buy-in from most of the townships. Two townships are not fully supporting it. He noted that input from various parties is included in the final draft presented to the board, which is approximately the fourth draft of the proposed ordinance.
Isanti County residents Helen Sheehan and Jacob Gillard also spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance. “For our family alone it is something that we need,” Sheehan said, noting her family recently purchased a 20-acre property in Stanchfield for the purpose of multi-generational living. “As we were looking, going out with real estate agents and everything, it was amazing how many real estate agents that said, ‘You know what? That’s all I’m getting is people that want to do mutli-generational.’”
Families that want to live together and stay together as they age, combined with the cost and lack of rental housing and senior or assisted living homes, are reasons why an ordinance like this makes sense, she added.
Gillard spoke in favor of the ordinance as a supervisor for Springvale Township and as a Lutheran pastor, noting the town board was grateful to be involved in the process, and he often visits with people in their homes whom this ordinance would affect.
“I can tell you that the need is real for our elderly; they are lonely,” he said. “It’s been said that we are on the cusp of a loneliness epidemic, and it’s not just on the seniors to tell the truth — it’s throughout all segments of society.
“I do see the value of people living in community wherever possible. I appreciate the flexibility that is in the proposed ordinance, that allows the elderly that don’t even have health issues or a loved one to be with them right now, but maybe they are financially insecure – this might allow them to have extra revenue/cashflow to remain in their home on their property for as long as possible. All the studies have shown that the longer the people can age in place, the better.”
ODDS AND ENDS
In other business, Isanti County Board:
• Recognized Tiffany Kafer for completing the four phases of Institute for Credible Leadership training;
• Approved the purchase of technology for the Emergency Operations Center;
• Approved the purchase of a DS200 ballot counter;
• Approved a resolution transferring vital records functions to the Finance and Property Services Division from the Recorder’s Office;
• Approved the 2022 licenses for solid waste collection and recycling; and
• Approved final plats for Stoekel Farm 2 and Preserves of Bradford.
