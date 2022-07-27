Breastfeeding is important for babies, mothers, other birthing parents, and families. Many families start breast/chestfeeding but are often not able to meet their goals due to lack of support. Isanti County Public Health WIC supports families before and during their infant feeding journey by talking about the importance of human milk, providing extra foods to support a lactating parent’s nutrition needs, and providing resources to help families reach their infant feeding goals.
“A support system can be key to successful breastfeeding, especially when the journey is challenging. WIC is here for families every step of the way, beginning with pregnancy,” said Yvonne Sievert, WIC Coordinator. “We provide additional food benefits for pregnant and lactating parents, but our support goes beyond food. Whether it’s working with a WIC lactation consultant, connecting with the East Central Baby Café, or getting connected to other resources in the community, WIC can help in so many ways.”
Isanti County Public Health WIC and the Minnesota WIC Program are celebrating National Breastfeeding Month and World Breastfeeding Week by encouraging eligible families to apply for WIC early in pregnancy and ask for advice and support early and often during their infant feeding journey for the best possible outcomes.
Isanti County Public Health and the East Central Baby Café are hosting a Community Baby Shower on August 18 from noon -- 2 p.m. at Central Green Park, 1455 South Fern Street, Cambridge, MN. A free lunch is provided, as well as giveaways, resource tables, and breastfeeding support. Mark yourself as “going” on the Facebook event to get a gift at the baby shower. In the case of rain, the baby shower will be held at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Isanti County Public Health WIC supports breastfeeding in any amount and is here for families feeding their babies with a combination of human milk and formula and families exclusively using formula. The nationwide formula recall and shortage is stressful for parents and soon-to-be parents.
Here are some ways WIC encourages a successful breastfeeding journey:
• Apply for WIC early in pregnancy https://redcap.health.state.mn.us/redcap/surveys/?s=LNKN377EPE
• Reach out to a WIC lactation consultant at Isanti County Public Health WIC for breastfeeding information and support.
• The East Central Baby Café is held on Thursdays from 11 am-12:30 pm at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, and provides free drop-in breastfeeding support. The baby café is open to all breastfeeding and pregnant people. Siblings, support persons, and grandparents are welcome.
• WIC can help as parents return to work. Minnesota strengthened its law to protect pregnant and lactating parents in the workplace. Learn more about the change and other WIC Breastfeeding Resources https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/wic/bf/morebflinks.html.
• WIC provides formula benefits to supplement breastfeeding when needed and can provide tips to increase milk supply for parents using a combination of human milk and formula.
For more information, contact Yvonne Sievert, WIC coordinator, 763-689-4212.
