Isanti County Recorder’s resignation prompts board to reconsider previous decision

After a failed attempt in November to pass a resolution changing the county recorder position from elected to appointed, the Isanti County Board of Commissioners will give it another look due to the resignation of current Isanti County Recorder Karen Long.
Minnesota state statute dictates that certain positions within the county that were previously filled via general election voting could be changed to being filled via appointment, given certain conditions were met.
One of those conditions is if the person currently filling that position resigns. As before, however, this change must be approved by a supermajority of the commission. At the November meeting, the motion to change the county recorder position to being appointed failed, with three commissioners voting yes, but two voting no.
Long’s resignation, which was approved during the Feb. 1 commissioners meeting, is effective Feb. 8, due to her accepting the position of appointed county recorder for Chisago County, according to Isanti County Administrator Julia Lines. Deputy County Recorder Barbara George will be temporarily appointed chief deputy beginning Feb. 1.
Also at its Feb. 1 meeting, Isanti County Board of Commissioners approved setting a public hearing for March 1 at 9:30 a.m. for its intent to appoint the county recorder position, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 375A.1205.
Questions regarding the matter can be directed to Lines at 763-689-3859, and written testimony regarding the matter can be sent no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, to the Isanti County Administrator’s Office, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.
The proposed resolution states:
Whereas, Minnesota Statute 375A.1205 allows a county board to appoint certain offices including county recorder; and
Whereas, the county board of commissioners recognizes the benefit to having appointed persons in the position of the county recorder because it promotes efficiency and consistency of county business with individuals qualified to oversee a broad spectrum of complex issues within the recorder’s office; and
Whereas, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 375A.1205, Subdivision 1, the county board intends to appoint a county recorder under the following circumstances:
1. There is a vacancy in the office as provided in section 351.02.
Now, therefore, be it resolved, that Isanti County Board of Commissioners hereby notifies the public of its intent to appoint the office of the county recorder, effective 30 days after adoption of this resolution; and
Be it further resolved, that the Isanti County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. during its regular board meeting regarding the appointment of the county recorder with said appointment taking place due to a vacancy in the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.